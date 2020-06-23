06/22 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Championship Monday with four title matches including Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship, Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders for the Raw Tag Titles, Edge provides an update

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Championship Monday with four title matches including Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship, Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders for the Raw Tag Titles, Edge provides an update, and more (36:46)…

Click here to stream or download the June 22 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Jeff Lutz discussing his background, pro wrestling during the pandemic, the differences between the way WWE and AEW have tested, and much more...

