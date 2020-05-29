05/29 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 112): Frank Zarrillo discusses his film “The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story”

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Frank Zarrillo discussing his film The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story, which includes appearances by Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Gerald Brisco, Kevin Kelly, Steve Corino, and many more, the involvement of Marshall’s wife and mother, and much more (34:31)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 112) and guest Frank Zarrillo.

