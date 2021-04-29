04/29 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Big edition of WWE Smackdown, Mickie James and the trash bag incident, the NHL moving to Turner and how it could affect AEW, NXT and AEW Dynamite television talk

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: Big edition of WWE Smackdown, Mickie James and the trash bag incident, the NHL moving to Turner and how it could affect AEW, NXT and AEW Dynamite television talk, and more (88:12)…

Click here for the April 29 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

