04/28 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle parley, Darby Allin vs. Preston “10” Vance for the TNT Title, Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford, AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Mike and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle parley, Darby Allin vs. Preston “10” Vance for the TNT Title, Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford, AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Mike and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match, and more (26:31)…
Click here for the April 28 AEW Dynamite audio review.
