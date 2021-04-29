Categories

04/28 Powell's AEW Dynamite audio review: The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle parley, Darby Allin vs. Preston "10" Vance for the TNT Title, Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford, AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Mike and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 26:31 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle parley, Darby Allin vs. Preston “10” Vance for the TNT Title, Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford, AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Mike and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match, and more (26:31)…

Click here for the April 28 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/