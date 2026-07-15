AEW Dynamite, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Jesse Ventura, Boogeyman, Cherry, BxB Hulk, Heath Slater, Anna Jay

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall. The show features Kenny Omega’s celebration for winning the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade from 45 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote each. Jake Barnett gave Dynamite a B grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision an A grade during his weekly audio review (don’t shoot the messenger).

Birthdays and Notables

-Jesse Ventura is 75.

-Boogeyman (Marty Wright) is 61.

-Former WWE wrestler Cherry (Kara Drew) is 51.

-BxB Hulk (Terumasa Ishihara) is 46.

-Heath Slater (Heath Miller) is 43.

-Anna Jay (Anna Jernigan) is 28.