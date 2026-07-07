Dark Side of the Ring season seven premieres tonight on Vice TV

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dark Side of the Ring documentary returns tonight for its seventh season. The two-part premiere is called “Jeff Jarrett and the battle for TNA.” The show airs tonight at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV.

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s show features two of the three episodes on TNA. The third part on TNA will air next week. There is a Dark Side of the Ring marathon on Vice today leading up to tonight’s new episode. Check out a trailer for season seven below.

The other season seven episodes will feature Paul Orndorff, Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor, Missy Hyatt, Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe, Zach Gowen, and “The Renegade” Rick Wilson.