NXT TV preview: NXT Women’s Championship match and No. 1 contenders matches 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Kendal Grey vs. Nattie for the NXT Women’s Championship

-“OTM” Lucien Price and Bronco Nima vs. Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo vs. Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux vs. Osiris Griffin and Cutler James in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Izzi Dame vs. Lizzy Rain vs. Thea Hail vs. Layla Diggs in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Shiloh Hill vs. Niko Vance

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s NXT television show was taped last Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).