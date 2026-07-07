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WWE Raw preview: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, a seven-man gauntlet for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam

July 7, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns appears

-Brock Lesnar appears

-Ethan Page vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Hendry vs. Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam

-Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez

-Bayley has invited Lyra Valkyria to have a face-to-face meeting

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

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