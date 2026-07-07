NXT TV, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT grade, Allan Funk, Richie Steamboat, Josh Woods

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT was taped last Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Kendal Grey vs. Nattie for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring returns for its seventh season tonight on AMC with a two-hour premiere on “Jeff Jarrett and the battle for TNA.” The first episode airs tonight on Vice TV at 8CT/9ET.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Allan Funk is 55. He worked as Kwee Wee in WCW.

-Richie Steamboat (Richard Blood Jr.) is 39.

-Josh Woods is 39.