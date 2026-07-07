AEW’s fast channel now available on The Roku Channel

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that its fast channel is now available on The Roku Channel.

July 7, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that the WatchAEW FAST Channel is now available on The Roku Channel.

The WatchAEW FAST Channel is free and features some of the biggest moments in AEW history, with content being added continuously.

The Roku Channel is the latest platform to carry the WatchAEW FAST channel, joining alongside MyAEW.com, HPTV, Amazon, LG TV, Tubi and QuickCast/StreaMix. Additional announcements on future platforms for the WatchAEW FAST channel will be made in the near future.