NJPW “Tiger Mask’s Retirement Event” results (7/7): Vetter’s review of Tiger Mask vs. Tom Billington, Tiger Mask vs. Black Tiger IV

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Tiger Mask’s Retirement Match”

July 7, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan, at Korakuen Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

It is another sellout. Chris Charlton provided solo commentary. The G1 Climax kicks off in Chicago on Saturday! But first, this show features the final two matches of Tiger Mask’s career.

1. Shota Umino, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima vs. Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, and Taisei Nakahara. Charlton talked at length about how Gabe Kidd won the Global Title from Umino a day ago, only to throw it to the ground and disrespect it. Yuji hit an enzuigiri on Yano and some roundhouse kicks to the chest. Kojima hit his rapid-fire chops on Makabe in the corner. Nakahara tagged in at 3:00 and hit some forearm strikes on Umino. He is really small and thin! Umino hit a bodyslam for a nearfall on the kid. Shota put him in a Boston Crab, and Taisei tapped out. Basic, but at least it was kept short.

Shota Umino, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima defeated Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, and Taisei Nakahara at 4:50.

2. “United Empire” Jake Lee, Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman, and Zane Jay vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Yoh, Hirooki Goto, Tatsuya Matsumoto, and Ryusuke Taguchi. Matsumoto and Zane Jay opened. Goto and O-Khan tied up at 1:00, and O-Khan hit his Mongolian Chops. Yoh and Taguchi hit stereo flying buttbumps. Everyone started brawling on the floor. O-Khan jabbed a chair in Yoshi-Hashi’s gut at 4:00, then slammed the chair over his back.

In the ring, Akira hit a standing moonsault on Yoshi-Hashi. Yosh-Hashi fired back with a suplex at 6:00. Yoh and Taguchi battled Young and Akira. The babyfaces hit a team buttbump on Akira at 7:30. Jake Lee and Matsumoto tagged in. Goto clotheslined Lee. Matsumoto put Jake Lee in a Boston Crab, but Jake reached the ropes. Lee hit a running knee to Matsumoto’s ribs and scored the pin. Basic.

“United Empire” Jake Lee, Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman, and Zane Jay defeated Yoshi-Hashi, Yoh, Hirooki Goto, Tatsuya Matsumoto, and Ryusuke Taguchi at 9:27.

3. “The Unbound Co.” Oskar and Yuto-Ice and Gedo vs. Aaron Wolf and Boltin Oleg and Jado. Charlton noted that this match previews the Oleg vs. Yuto-Ice G1 Climax bout set for Chicago. Oleg and Yuto-Ice charged at each other at the bell and immediately traded forearm strikes. Yuto-Ice hit his series of roundhouse kicks in the corner, then a running knee to the head in the corner for a nearfall at 1:30. Gedo and Jado began fighting on the floor, while Yuto-Ice and Oleg also were fighting elsewhere on the floor. Oskar choked Wolf.

Back in the ring, Gedo worked over Jado and kept him grounded. Wolf and Oskar entered at 6:00 and traded loud overhand chops. Wolf knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Oleg entered and hit a double shoulder tackle. Oskar clotheslined Oleg to the floor. Gedo entered and hit an Irish Whip on Wolf, then another at 9:00. He got a rollup with his feet on the ropes, but the ref saw it. Wolf applied a triangle choke, and Gedo quickly tapped out. Passable.

Aaron Wolf, Boltin Oleg, and Jado defeated “The Unbound Co.” Oskar, Yuto-Ice, and Gedo at 9:46.

4. “House of Torture” Douki, Sho, Sanada, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Ren Narita (w/Dick Togo) vs. Yuya Uemura, Masatora Yasuda, El Desperado, Taichi, and Master Wato. Sho got on the mic, but Desperado pulled the cord to steal it away. Good humor. The babyfaces chased the heels to the floor. Former teammates Kanemaru and Desperado opened, and the crowd reacted to them choosing to face each other. Desperado dropped him with a shoulder tackle, and he hit a back suplex. Wato entered and hit roundhouse kicks on Kanemaru.

Sho pulled Wato off the apron and threw him into the guardrail, then back into the ring. The HoT began working over Wato in their corner. Douki hit a double stomp to the chest for a nearfall at 3:00. Douki and Sho ‘wish-boned’ Wato’s legs. Wato hit a huracanrana on Sanada. Raichi entered and hit a series of chops on his former teammate, Sanada, at 5:00. Yuya and Ren squared off and traded forearm strikes. The HoT set up for a Magic Killer, but Yuya escaped. Ren hit a German Suplex, but Yuya popped up and hit a dropkick on Narita.

Sho hit some forearm strikes on Taichi, who no-sold them. Taichi whipped Sho into an exposed corner. Yasuda entered at 8:00. Wato hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Yasuda hit a suplex on Sho for a nearfall. He went for a Boston Crab, but Douki jumped in the ring and struck him with his metal pipe. Sho hit the Shock Arrow (cross-armed piledriver) to pin Yasuda. Better than expected.

“House of Torture” Douki, Sho, Sanada, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Ren Narita (w/Dick Togo) defeated Yuya Uemura, Masatora Yasuda, El Desperado, Taichi, and Master Wato at 9:18.

5. “The Unbound Co.” Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Daik Nagai, and Taiji Ishimori vs. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa, Zack Sabre Jr., and Kosei Fujita. This should be pretty good! Oiwa and Shingo opened, and they tied up in a knuckle lock. Oiwa hit a senton at 2:00. Sabre entered and tied up Shingo’s left arm. Shingo hit some forearm strikes. Yota entered and hit a running knee, but he missed the Marlowe Crash. He hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:30. Sabre hit a Pele Kick to Yota’s shoulder. He dropped Tsuji with a European Uppercut. Hartley entered and helped Oiwa hit a team vertical suplex.

Yota suplexed Hartley, and they were both down at 6:00. Ishimori and Fujita entered for the first time, and Ishimori hit a rolling DVD and a kick to the side of Fujita’s head. Fujita hit a springboard dropkick for a nearfall. Daiki entered and hit a basement dropkick to Fujita’s face in the corner at 8:00. Fujita hit a German Suplex. Sabre snapped Yota’s neck between his ankles. Oiwa and Yota brawled, and Yota stomped on his head. Daiki hit a tornado DDT on Fujita. Fujita hit a snap German Suplex with a bridge for the pin on Nagai. Good action and easily the best of the show so far.

“The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa, Zack Sabre Jr., and Kosei Fujita defeated “The Unbound Co.” Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Daik Nagai, and Taiji Ishimori at 10:10.

6. Tiger Mask vs. Tommy Billington in a five-minute challenge. Charlton talked about Tiger Mask facing Dynamite Kid decades ago. An intense lockup to open. Tiger Mask hit some spin kicks. Tommy hit a German Suplex. They fought to the floor, and TM whipped Tommy into the guardrails at 3:00. Tommy hit a snap suplex onto the thin mat at ringside. Back in the ring, Tommy hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. The crowd was really LOUD. They were still tied up when the clock expired.

Tiger Mask vs. Tommy Billington went to a draw at 5:00.

* Tiger Mask IV/Black Tiger (Rocky Romero) ran into the ring and attacked Tiger Mask! Our next match was immediately underway.

7. Tiger Mask IV/Black Tiger (a/k/a Rocky Romero) vs. Tiger Mask. They brawled in the corner, and Romero untied TM’s mask and was booed. Romero laid in some chops. Tiger Mask dove through the ropes, and they were both down at 2:00. Back in the ring, Tiger Mask hit a top-rope butterfly suplex for a nearfall. Rocky hit his forever clotheslines, but Tiger Mask got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 3:30.

Romero hit a low-blow mule kick! He got a nearfall at 4:00. Rocky hit some Yes Kicks, and he jawed at Tiger Mask. The bell sounded, but Romero bodyslammed him as the 5:00 expired. Romero got on the mic and demanded five more minutes! Tiger Mask agreed. We got the bell, and I restarted the clock. Tiger Mask immediately hit a Tiger Suplex for the pin!

Tiger Mask defeated Tiger Mask IV/Black Tiger (a/k/a Rocky Romero) at 5:20.

* Rocky removed his mask and shook hands with Tiger Mask. “Put it back on!” Charlton shouted. They bowed at each other. Tommy Billington also bowed at him.

* The Unbound Co. came to the ring and posed with Tiger Mask, and then left the ring. The United Empire came to the ring and posed with him. The rest of the babyfaces then came out and posed with him. Several other older wrestlers, whom I admittedly don’t know each took turns coming to the ring to pose with him. Jushin Liger came to the ring, also in his full red-and-white gear. (Tiger Mask is going home with a lot of flower bouquets!)

Final Thoughts: A nice sendoff for Tiger Mask. I admittedly don’t recall seeing him when he was younger, so I’m not the right person to comment on his career. But clearly, NJPW treats wrestling retirements the right way, with a great deal of honor and respect. Hiroyoshi Tenzan is retiring later this summer, and Tomoaki Honma just announced he is retiring next year.<

Again, this was the final show before the G1 Climax kicks off in Chicago on Saturday with nine tournament matches. (Again, Drilla Moloney vs. Gabe Kidd has been canceled as it sounds like Gabe Kidd is having the same visa issues other wrestlers are experiencing right now.) I have a ticket in hand and am ready to make a roughly five-hour drive that morning!