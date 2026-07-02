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WWE Night of Champions poll results for best match and overall grade

July 2, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Night of Champions premium live event received a majority B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post-event poll. C finished second with 20 percent.

-65 percent of our voters gave the best match of the night honors to Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship. Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match finished a distant second with 21 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade. Last year’s Night of Champions finished with B as the top grade with 35 percent of the vote. There was no NOC event in 2024. The 2023 NOC finished with a B grade from 45 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.

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