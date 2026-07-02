TNA Slammiversary poll results for best match and overall grade

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s TNA Slammiversary received an A grade from 40 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second in the voting with 38 percent.

-45 percent of our voters gave Moose vs. Eddie Edwards in a No Surrender match the best match of the night honors. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. “The Great Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a ladder match for the TNA Tag Titles finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave Slammiversary a B grade during my same-night audio review. The letter grade voting amongst the readers was close, as A finished just one vote ahead of the second-place B grade. Moose also won the voting for the best match at last year’s Slammiversary when he faced Leon Slater for the X Division Title.

Last year’s Slammiversary received a B grade from 44 percent of our voters. The 2024 Slammiversary also received a B grade from 44 percent of our voters. The 2023 Slammiversary received an A grade from 56 percent of our voters, and the 2022 Slammiversary received an A grade from 46 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.