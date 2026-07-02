NXT TV rating: How did the Great American Bash fallout show perform?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 592,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 688,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.11 rating. Smackdown ran against a FIFA World Cup game that averaged 10.430 million viewers for Fox. One year earlier, the July 1, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 627,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating.