Wrestling Open “Episode 235” results (7/2): Vetter’s review of TJ Crawford vs. Brad Hollister, Steven Stetson vs. Danny Miles, Eye Black Jack vs. Rain Conway, Kylon King vs. Channing Thomas

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 235”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

July 2, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 125; it always grows significantly as the show goes on. Ref Scott Robinson, promoter Drew Cordeiro, and Eye Black Jack Pasquale provided commentary.

1. Devin Reno vs. Brett Mettro in a spotlight match. Reno, the bald vet from Arizona, is back again. Ref Scott Robinson and Eye Black Jack provided commentary for this one. Reno dropped him with a hard back elbow for a nearfall. He hit a hard clothesline and kept Mettro grounded. Metro hit a clothesline. He put Reno on his shoulders, spun several times, and hit a Samoan Drop at 4:00. Reno hit a pop-up TKO stunner out of nowhere for the pin. Basic.

Devin Reno defeated Brett Mettro at 4:17.

2. Georgio Lawrence vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. We haven’t seen much of kickboxing specialist Lawrence recently. BRG is off the show, so Lawrence is a late replacement. Gray hit a headscissors takedown and a DDT for a one-count. He went for a flying back elbow, but Lawrence kicked him in the back. Georgio backed him into a corner and hit some punches to the ribs.

Lawrence hit a stiff kick to the spine and got a nearfall at 3:00. He hit a hard clothesline and a uranage for a nearfall. Gray hit a double stomp to the chest, then a shotgun dropkick and some clotheslines. He hit a Trustfall for the pin. (There appeared to be some confusion about whether that was supposed to be the finish.) Okay.

“Handyman” Jake Gray defeated Georgio Lawrence at 4:57.

3. CPA vs. Patrick Wheatman (w/Cash McGuiness). Wheatman is the scrawny redhead whom Cagematch.net lists as being 21 years old. The friendly CPA shook hands with the front row while heading to the ring. Standing switches to open, and Wheatman has the height advantage. CPA peeled off his first shirt. He set up for a 1099 (comedy 619) at 2:30, but Cash blocked him.CPA came off the ropes, but Wheatman caught him with a back elbow.

Wheatman stomped on CPA and kept him grounded. He hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 4:00. He hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall. CPA fired up and hit some Polish Hammers at 6:00. Cash again tried to interfere, but CPA hit a missile dropkick on Wheatman. CPA got a flash rollup for the pin. So-so. Cash jumped in the ring and helped beat on him.

CPA defeated Patrick Wheatman at 7:24.

4. Armani Kayos vs. Cash McGuiness (w/Patrick Wheatman). Kayos ran to the ring to save CPA, so this match immediately started. Kayos has been featured as a main eventer in Chaotic Pro recently, but he hasn’t been here much. He hit a double stomp to the chest and got a nearfall. Cash hit a double-arm DDT for a nearfall at 2:30, and he stomped on Kayos. Cash danced before hitting an elbow drop for a nearfall.

McGuiness hit a superkick and a clothesline for a nearfall, and he threw a temper tantrum on the mat at 5:00. Kayos tied him in a modified Tarantula. He missed a senton. Cash hit a top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. Cash hit a superkick. Kayos hit some buttbumps in the corner and a Bronco Buster. Kayos hit a mid-ring buttbump. Wheatman jumped on the apron but CPA appeared and pulled him down. Kayos hit a Finlay Roll and a moonsault for the pin. Solid.

Armani Kayos defeated Cash McGuiness at 8:04.

5. Liamo vs. Bobby Casale. I don’t recall seeing Liamo before; he’s a white kid with short hair and a great physique, but he looks really oiled up. Former MMA fighter Casale has been a rising star of late. Liamo rolled to the floor at the bell; he’s really making me think of NXT’s Brad Baylor (who, of course, started here). They tied up, but Casale stalled in the ropes again. Liamo admired himself by staring into his phone. Casale hit some punches to the ribs.

Casale hit a sideslam for a nearfall. He applied a sleeper in the ropes, but Liamo snapped Bobby’s neck over the top rope. Liamo jumped on Casale and repeatedly punched him. He hit a second-rope flying back elbow for a nearfall, and he kept Casale grounded. Casale fired up and hit some roundhouse kicks at 6:00. Bobby hit a delayed vertical suplex, and they were both down. Bobby hit a roundhouse kick and an Angle Slam. Liamo leapt off the ropes, but Bobby caught him, turned it into a powerbomb, and scored the pin. Solid.

Bobby Casale defeated Liamo at 7:06.

* Next week we will finally have Gabby Forza vs. Kylie Alexa for the newly created Wrestling Open Women’s Title!

6. Kylon King vs. Channing Thomas. An intense lockup to open, and Channing pulled him to the mat in a headlock. He hit a leg lariat at 2:00. He hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Kylon hit some forearm strikes. He choked Thomas in the ropes and was in charge. Channing hit a back-body drop at 5:00. Kylon hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down. Channing fired up and hit some punches.

Channing hit a German Suplex, then another. Moments later, he got a third one at 7:30, and they were both down. Channing got a backslide for a nearfall, and they traded rollups. Kylon missed a moonsault. Channing hit a running European Uppercut for a nearfall. Kylon hit a Gotch-style Tombstone Piledriver for the pin! I didn’t expect a clean win there. Good action and easily the best of the show so far.

Kylon King defeated Channing Thomas at 9:36.

7. Rain Conway vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. These two have now fought multiple times, with Rain finding ways to win several times. If Rain wins, Jack must say that Rain is the better wrestler! Thomas Santell came to the ring first, looking like everyone’s math teacher. Conway ditched the singlet and wore plain black trunks. Standing switches to open, and Rain threw him to the mat. Jack did a fireman’s carry and tied up the left arm. Jack hit a plancha at 2:00. They got back into the ring, and Jack hit a suplex for a nearfall.

Santell and Jack began arguing! Rain hit a chop block and threw Jack to the mat. Conway tied up the left leg and kept Jack grounded. He hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Jack fired up and hit some clotheslines, but Rain blocked Jack’s swinging uranage. Rain hit his own swinging uranage for a nearfall! Jack hit a powerslam at 6:30, and they were both down. He hit some more clotheslines and a superkick, then a modified DVD.

Jack came off the ropes but hurt an ankle upon landing. He hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Rain applied a half-crab, and he dragged Jack to the center of the ring, but Jack eventually got to the ropes at 9:00. Santell hopped on the apron and yelled at Rain. Rain swung at Santell, but Tom blocked it, and he punched Rain! Jack immediately hit a swinging uranage for the pin!

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Rain Conway at 9:43.

8. Steven Stetson vs. Danny Miles. Stetson came out first, by himself, holding his tag title belt. They immediately traded punches. Miles hit a grazing leg lariat. He low-bridged the top rope, and Stetson fell to the floor. Miles dove through the ropes at 1:30. They brawled on the floor. Stetson threw him shoulder-first into the ring post. In the ring, Stetson stomped on Danny and kept him grounded. Miles hit some chops. Stetson snapped Danny’s neck across the ropes at 4:00. Stetson stomped on Miles and kept him grounded. He tied Danny in the Tree of Woe, but he missed a diving headbutt.

Danny got up, and they traded punches, and Danny slammed Steve’s face across his knee. Danny hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:30. Steven hit a suplex for a nearfall. Stetson went to the top rope, but Miles tripped and crotched him in the corner, then tied him in the Tree of Woe. Danny hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 9:30. Danny hit another dive through the ropes onto Stetson and threw him back into the ring. Steven hit a low-blow uppercut, right in front of Ref Gina, who called for the bell.

Danny Miles defeated Steven Stetson via disqualification at 11:02.

* Bobby Casale came down to push Stetson away. Miles wound up shoving Casale, so Casale shoved Danny back, and he left.

* A video package aired setting up the main event! Promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro joined commentary.

9. Brad Hollister vs. TJ Crawford. TJ came out first; Brad charged into the ring, and they immediately began brawling. Brad hit a suplex, and Crawford rolled to the floor. Hollister followed, and they brawled on the floor. Crawford hit a baseball slide dropkick. Brad threw TJ knee-first into the ring post. Brad slammed the knee against the ring post. They got back into the ring, and TJ took control, and he stomped on Brad. Brad hit a German Suplex at 4:00.

They traded chops. TJ hit a running Penalty Kick. He kicked at Brad’s knee and kept Hollister grounded. Brad dropped him face-first and hit a Hendry-style one-armed slam to the mat at 7:30. Brad hit a senton and some buttbumps in the corner, then an Angle Slam. He applied an ankle lock, and the crowd taunted TJ to tap out, but he reached the ropes at 9:00. Brad hit a Samoa Joe-style Musclebuster for a nearfall. Cordeiro said it felt like 114 degrees outside today, and even with the air conditioning, it is a challenge for the wrestlers tonight.

TJ slammed Brad face-first for a nearfall. TJ couldn’t hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread. Brad hit a clothesline, and they were both down. They got up and traded punches. TJ hit some spin kicks, and he got a nearfall. Brad indicated he was willing to call a truce! But of course, he hit a pop-up powerbomb, then his Cyclone Jackhammer for a believable nearfall at 14:30! Brad repeatedly stomped on TJ’s legs. He re-applied an ankle lock. TJ kicked Brad into the ref! TJ went for a low blow, but Brad blocked it. Brad applied an ankle lock, and TJ tapped out. HOWEVER, the ref disqualified Hollister for striking him!

TJ Crawford defeated Brad Hollister via disqualification at 15:23.

Final Thoughts: A strong back half of the show. The main event earns best match, even with the screwjob finish. The ref was calling for the bell, and I thought he was doing it before he could see TJ tapping out, so I immediately suspected he was disqualifying Brad. Channing-Kylon was predictably good for second, and I’ll go with the Conway-Jack match for third.

Notably absent tonight was a women’s match, and that’s disappointing, but I know there’s a fairly small pool of competitors to choose from. Collectively, none of the first five matches stood out — I couldn’t get to a “good match” rating on any of them. That’s unusual here. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.