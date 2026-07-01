WWE Evolve results (7/1): Vetter’s review of Mog Squad vs. Marcus Mathers, Cappuccino Jones, and Sam Holloway in an elimination match, It’s Gal vs. Cutler James, Braxton Cole vs. Harlem Lewis

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)
WWE Evolve (Episode 66)
Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center
Streamed July 1, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally
CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews
By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)
WWE Evolve (Episode 66)
Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center
Streamed July 1, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally
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