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WWE Evolve results (7/1): Vetter’s review of Mog Squad vs. Marcus Mathers, Cappuccino Jones, and Sam Holloway in an elimination match, It’s Gal vs. Cutler James, Braxton Cole vs. Harlem Lewis

July 1, 2026

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 66)
Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center
Streamed July 1, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

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