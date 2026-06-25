AEW media call report: Tony Khan takes media questions heading into the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wrestling media on Thursday, June 25, 2026, to promote Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-I joined the call late due to a podcast recording. I’ll go out on a limb and guess that Tony Khan is very excited about Forbidden Door, and this is one of his favorite weekends of the year. My apologies if I missed any callers. Update: Khan is excited about Forbidden Door and he’s thrilled about the participation of AEW’s partners. However, he did not say this is one of his favorite weekends of the year.

-Dave Meltzer asked about the pay-per-view schedule and whether the Redemption show will replace another show in the annual calendar. Khan spoke about the slow expansion of the schedule rather than it being a replacement. Meltzer also asked about the possibility of a potential ROH Tag Team Title change at a CMLL show affecting a match on the Forbidden Door card. Khan said he didn’t have the CMLL match in mind when putting the pay-per-view together.

-Andrew Baydala asked about the possibility of New Japan, CMLL, and Stardom pay-per-views potentially being on the MyAEW app. Khan said he’s had those discussions with CMLL. He noted that New Japan has the New Japan World app. Khan said he’s excited about working with various promotions on the app.

-Samantha Schipman asked whether they encountered any work visa issues in putting the card together. Khan said it’s been a massive challenge. Khan mentioned The Beast Mortos, Komander, Hechicero, and Gabe Kidd. Khan indicated that he hopes to have AEW National Champion Mark Davis back soon. Khan also said injuries affected how he put the show together, but he feels it’s a strong card.

-Brian Zilem asked for updates on Jay White, Toni Storm, Keith Lee, and Britt Baker. Khan said they are in different positions. He said some are closer than others, but he didn’t offer any specifics.

-Amy Nemmity asked about Maya World. Khan said she’s been working hard and has been eager to take every opportunity in AEW. Khan noted that she went through a personal tragedy (her brother was killed in a car accident on June 7). She declined an offer to take time away. Khan praised her for having an excellent match with her mentor, Athena, and said now she’s facing Mercedes Mone, who made her want to become a pro wrestler.

-Dominic DeAngelo asked about Jack Perry’s contract status. Khan said Perry has been doing great things. He enjoyed his run as the AEW National Champion and praised his work in various matches. Khan said the plan is for Perry to be in AEW for a long time, but he didn’t offer any details regarding his contractual status.

-Sean Radican asked about the sale of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Khan said it’s a very interesting transaction, but things have remained the same in that he’s been working with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Gedo.

-Ella Jay asked about Willow Nightingale’s shoulder injury and potential return. Khan said he was happy that Willow joined Harley Cameron at the Supergirl premiere. He said he believes her return will happen “relatively soon, I hope.”

-Sean Ross Sapp asked whether there is any interest in acquiring video libraries for MyAEW. Khan said it would depend on the situation. He said the only library he acquired was ROH as part of the overall sale. He said it’s an incredibly robust library. Khan said there could be a great opportunity to acquire more libraries. He said he’s interested in working with other promotions and giving a platform, but he doesn’t need to buy them out.

-Sully Khan asked what about Thekla commands the attention of viewers. Khan said incredible presence, charisma, and star power.

-Leonard Surraro asked if the FIFA World Cup had affected AEW’s booking. Khan said he looks at the scheduling and also put Bandido and Mistico on before Mexico played a World Cup match.

-I believe Ahmed Hamdy asked about free agents. Khan’s answer was brief and included a plug for Forbidden Door.

-Michael Morales asked if running a show in Puerto Rico is a priority. Khan indicated that it is.

-Bill Bodkin asked about more New Japan or CMLL dual contracts announced this weekend. Khan spoke about some of the CMLL talent. Khan said there could be opportunities to do those types of deals with New Japan or Stardom, “but it takes two to tango.”

-Mike Johnson asked what the biggest challenge is when it comes to keeping Forbidden Door a special event while also balancing the storyline needs of AEW and the other promotions. Khan said it is a challenging show to put together compared to other shows, which can also be challenging. Khan said he’s been able to maintain good relationships with other promotions by always delivering what’s promised.

-Courtney Rice asked about having Stardom involved at All In. Khan said he would love that. Khan said he’s asked for years to have Starlight Kid come over, so he’s very excited that it’s happening at Forbidden Door.

-Brandon Thurston asked if he would be willing to acquire TNA if Anthem was willing to sell. Khan asked at what price. Thurston said $40 million. Khan said no with a laugh. He said it would have to be at the right price. He mentioned the video library and said they’ve had a lot of great wrestlers over the years. He said it’s not something he’s pursuing.

-Khan gave Thurston a follow-up question. Thurston asked about MyAEW potentially playing host to various independent events during the week leading up to AEW Revolution. Khan said absolutely. Khan mentioned the interest in doing something around All In as well.

-A write-in question asked if there were plans to have Zack Sabre Jr. involved in AEW more often. Khan said he’s a huge fan of Sabre. Khan said Sabre has been Mr. Forbidden Door in a lot of ways. Khan said he would love to have Sabre at other AEW events, but he also realizes that Sabre is a very important wrestler in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Khan closed out the call with his final comments.