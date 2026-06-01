WWE Raw in Italy, Pro Wrestling Boom, David Schultz, Scoot Andrews, Ian Rotten, James Storm, Alicia Atout, Montez Ford, Cody Hall, Gable Steveson, Nick Buscik, Moondog Spike, Jake Roberts, Lexi Fyfe, No Way Jose

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Turin, Italy, at Inalpi Arena. The show features the fallout from WWE Clash in Italy. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix this afternoon at 1CT/2ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay joining me to discuss WWE Clash in Italy. We welcome your pro wrestling email questions this morning before 11CT/12ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Turin, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Richmond, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Bologna, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Youngstown. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-“Dr. D” David Schultz is 71 today.

-Scoot (Andrew Warner) Andrews is 59 today.

-Ian Rotten (John Williams) is 56 today.

-James Storm (James Cox) is 49 today.

-Alicia Atout is 31 today.

-“Big Bully” Nick Busick was born on June 1, 1954. He died on May 8, 2018, at age 63, following a cancer battle.

-Montez Ford (Kenneth Crawford) of The Street Profits tag team turned 36 on Sunday.

-Cody Hall turned 35 on Sunday.

-Gable Steveson turned 26 on Sunday.

-The late Moondog Spike (William Smithson) was born on May 31, 1950. He died at age 62 on March 21, 2013.

-Jake Roberts (Aurelian Smith Jr.) is 71.

-Lexi Fyfe (Mary Beth Bentley) is 57.

-No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela Jr.) is 38.