Dominik Mysterio’s ring gear features Dude Wipes branding due to a WWE partnership

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce Dude Wipes as an official partner.

February 17, 2026 – WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment, today announced a new multi-year partnership with DUDE Wipes, the global men’s hygiene brand, highlighted by first-of-its-kind integrations with WWE Superstars and enhanced match sponsorships at tentpole WWE events.

As an Official Partner of WWE, DUDE Wipes will have a prominent presence across high-profile WWE events and platforms, strategically activating through enhanced match sponsorships at Premium Live Events, including SummerSlam® 2026, curated social and digital content, and a custom DUDE Wipes commercial featuring WWE Superstars.

Additionally, reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, known for his rebellious in-ring persona and cultural resonance, will participate in a first-of-its-kind integration in which his signature gear will feature DUDE Wipes branding during every in-ring appearance on WWE programming, including Monday Night Raw and various PLEs. The integration debuted this past Monday on Raw, when Mysterio returned to in-ring action wearing his recognizable bandana rib cage t-shirt incorporated with DUDE Wipes branding.

“DUDE Wipes is a disruptive brand that speaks directly to our audience, and this partnership allows us to showcase that connection in a way only WWE can,” said Jesse Tomares, Vice President, Global Partnerships at WWE. “From high impact match sponsorships to unprecedented in ring integrations with Dominik Mysterio, this collaboration delivers a fresh, entertaining approach to brand storytelling at the biggest moments on our calendar.”

“As a lifelong WWE fan, this partnership hits differently for the brand. Us DUDE Wipes founders grew up watching WWE idolizing the superstars of our day. Getting the chance to partner with WWE and Dirty Dom and do something that’s never really been done before is surreal,” said Ryan Meegan, Co-Founder, CMO. “DUDE Wipes has always believed in meeting fans where they are in our own authentic way and we can’t wait to encounter the amazing WWE fans all across the country. We promise to bring the fun and more importantly, the CLEAN with Dom in the best way possible!”

Powell’s POV: Slim Jim logos on tables and now Dude Wipes branding on Dom’s gear. Dude, really?

