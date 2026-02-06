WWE Smackdown results (2/6): Powell’s live review of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Giulia and Kiana James for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Elimination Chamber qualifiers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,381)

Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

Simulcast live February 6, 2026, on USA Network (Netflix internationally)

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show. There was an aerial shot of the host city, followed by the exterior of the host venue… A Royal Rumble recap video aired… Triple split-screen shots showed Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, and Lash Legend and Nia Jax, followed by Randy Orton, Solo Siloa, and Aleister Black with Zelina Vega… Wade Barrett joined Tessitore on commentary…

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his entrance. Cody Rhodes came out and attacked him in the entrance aisle. Security, referees, and producers came out to keep McIntyre and Rhodes apart. Cody rolled inside the ring and got a microphone.

Cody recalled McIntyre eliminating him from the Royal Rumble despite not even being an entrant. Cody said CM Punk and Roman Reigns declared their hatred and a championship match, which excited him as the biggest WWE fan. Cody questioned why he was the first name out of their mouths.

Cody said that some people suggested it would be a dick-measuring contest. Cody said they’re glad he’s not in it because he didn’t get the nickname Raheem for no reason. Cody told McIntyre not to worry about a thing because he won’t make it to WrestleMania…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Giulia and Kiana James about challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They said it was another step toward Giulia becoming a triple champion. James said they would win the tag titles and then Giulia would win the Elimination Chamber and a world championship at WrestleMania…

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky made their entrance for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match… [C]

Raheem’s POV: Fine, it’s more like Powell’s Overcompensating POV. Anyway, Cody attacking McIntyre was a logical way to open the show given the way Cody was eliminated from the Royal Rumble. Cody showed good fire. I thought we might see Jacob Fatu get involved, but the night is young. Anyway, WrestleTix listed the host venue as being set up for 9,894 with 9,632 tickets distributed roughly an hour before showtime. The listed capacity for the venue is 17,500.