AEW Dynamite crowd’s anti-ICE chant is making mainstream headlines

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The live crowd that attended AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas has garnered some mainstream media attention. The crowd’s loud “F— ICE” crowd chant before the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite has led to coverage from NBCNews.com, TheDailyBeast.com, Awfulannouncing.com, and ScrippsNews.com.

Powell’s POV: The Dynamite main event featured MJF facing Brody King, who previously wore an “Abolish Ice” t-shirt on AEW television during AEW’s June 2025 Grand Slam Mexico. He later sold the t-shirt online and raised over $27,000 for families affected by ICE raids. “Hangman” Adam Page took to social media last October to encourage fans to complain about ICE recruitment ads airing during AEW programming on TBS and HBO Max. If you are interested in helping out my fellow Minnesotans affected by ICE raids, please visit StandWithMinnesota.com.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)