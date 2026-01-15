TNA Impact on AMC premiere (live coverage), ROH on HonorClub, WWE in Newcastle (reports needed), Raw and Smackdown grades, Shane McMahon, Kelly Kelly, Bull Buchanan, Nichole Mathews, Tucker, Eddie Graham, Jimmy Snuka

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling AMC’s debut will be held tonight in Dallas, Texas, at the Curtis Culwell Center and features Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship. Join me for my live review as Impact is simulcast on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE will hold a live event tonight in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, at Utilita Arena Newcastle. No matches are listed on the venue’s website. We are looking for reports from this event and all live events from the WWE European tour. If you are going to this show or another upcoming live event and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 47 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. C was a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shane McMahon is 56.

-Kelly Kelly (Barbara Blank) is 40.

-Barry “Bull” Buchanan is 59. His son Benjamin wrestles as Brooks Jensen in NXT.

-Nicole Matthews (Lindsay Miller) is 40.

-Former WWE wrestler Tucker (Paul Gallagher) is 37.

-The late Eddie Graham (Edward Gossett) was born on January 15, 1930. He took his own life at age 55 on January 21, 1985.

-The late Jimmy Snuka died at age 73 on January 15, 2017.