WWE Unreal Season 2 trailer – Seth Rollins’ injury angle, Paul Heyman says he’s not a fan of the show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The trailer for the second season of WWE Unreal was released on Monday by Netflix. The season premieres on Tuesday, January 20, on Netflix and will include the release of all five 50-minute episodes.

The following wrestlers as being featured: Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta, and Lyra Valkyria. Check out the full trailer below or at YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: The trailer opens with Paul Heyman explaining why he’snot of an of the show. As expected, the Seth Rollins injury angle from Saturday Night’s Main Event will be a focus of the show. The trailer also shows Naomi recalling when she and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) walked out, although Banks was not mentioned by name in the trailer. Some of the other notables from the trailer are R-Truth being fired, Jelly Roll’s in-ring debut,

