WWE Raw, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Marshe Rockett, Willie Mack, Jim Powers, Derrick Dukes, Reno, Jim Ross, Chris Kanyon, La Parka II, New Jack

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Birthdays and Notables

-Marshe Rockett is 41 today.

-Willie Mack (Willie McClinton Jr.) is 39 today.

-Jim Powers (James Manley) turned 68 on Sunday.

-Derrick Dukes turned 62 on Sunday.

-Reno (Richard Cornell) turned 58 on Sunday.

-The late Chris Kanyon (Christopher Klucsarits) was born on January 4, 1970. He took his own life following a long battle with bipolar disorder on April 2, 2010.

-The late La Parka II (Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza) was born on January 4, 1966. He died on January 11, 2020, due to injuries suffered in the ring.

-The GOAT of play-by-play announcers, Jim Ross, turned 74 on Saturday.

-The late New Jack (Jerome Young) was born on January 3, 1963. He died at age 58 of a heart attack on May 14, 2021.