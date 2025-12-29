William Regal shares a warning for pro wrestlers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal shared the following social media message on Sunday.

I stay off here but was alerted to something to day that has alarmed me. I don’t read any comments so don’t waste your time trying to argue or justify your very wrong opinions on this. I broke my neck twice,9/93 in ring and a car wreck in ‘97 and stupidly never told anyone. And I… pic.twitter.com/BHxtPm6rjM — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 28, 2025

Powell’s POV: I sincerely hope that wrestlers will heed his advice. It’s not the first time that veteran or retired wrestlers have expressed similar concerns. Sadly, he’s probably right in that most of the wrestlers who take these types of bumps won’t listen. It would help if everyone in positions of power would step in and save these wrestlers from themselves by banning these types of bumps, as opposed to essentially endorsing them by turning a blind eye while praising the quality of the matches they occur in.

