Beyond Wrestling “No Presents For Christmas” results (12/25): Vetter’s review of a show without a ring featuring Rickey Shane Page and Kennedi Hardcastle vs. Spike Nishimura and Mortar

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “No Presents For Christmas”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

December 25, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Ralph’s Rock Diner

IWTV released this show on Friday morning. By not streaming the event live, it allows Wrestling Open/Beyond Wrestling to continue their “Every Thursday Forever!” claim. They are doing this show in a small diner; it’s so small there is NO ROOM FOR A RING! Yes, I’ve never seen a full show without a ring. On commentary was Joey T and Kennedi Hardcastle; Jake Gray would later replace Kennedi. Joey T noted it is the first no-ring show for Beyond.

* Announcer Rich Palladino came to the ring; no suit tonight, as he’s in a plaid sweater with Christmas lights around his neck. This stage area really is SMALL. There were two thin ringside mats on this stage, so there is at least some padding. This venue was packed; there might be 100 people standing on the floor, all facing the stage.

1. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. “Wrench and Resolve” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha. King appeared on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in a quick loss to MJF. How do you do a tag match with no ring? Well, they had stools for the non-legal participant to sit on! The MG came out first with lights around their neck; they got on the mic and berated the crowd. The crowd taunted Waller with a “You tapped out!” chant. Kylon and Jake locked up, but Dustin attacked from behind. Dustin stood on a stool to hit a blow to Jake’s back. Funny. Waller took off the Christmas lights and choked Gray with them.

Chacha ‘tagged’ in and hit the MG with nunchuks. Gray hit a Sliced Bread on Waller for a nearfall. Gray opened a present; it was a crutch that he used to strike opponents with. Waller hit a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing on the tiny Chacha. WandR hit stereo kicks on Kylon for a nearfall, but Waller made the save. Waller got two-foot-long candy canes wrapped in barbed wire, and he hit Jake with them. Waller dumped a box of wrestling action figures on the stage! Kylon hit a low blow on Gray. The MG hit a team bodyslam, dropping Gray onto the action figures. Waller leapt off a chair to hit a spike piledriver on Chacha for the pin.

“Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated “Wrench and Resolve” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha at 7:50.

2. Mani Arriez vs. Mike Graca. Graca is not a regular here; I’ve compared this crazy brawler to former AEW wrestler Jimmy Havok, and a bit of Darby Allin. Mani tackled him at the bell and repeatedly punched him. Graca hit a chairshot to the back. Mani hit him with a garbage can lid. Graca hit a drop-toe-hold at 3:30. Arriez threw a chair at Mike’s face; I hate that, but at least Graca got his arms up to block it. Mani slammed him and got the pin. Surprisingly short.

Mani Arriez defeated Mike Graca at 4:03.

3. Seabass Finn vs. Johnny Canine vs. JGeorge in a three-way dog collar match. I’ll reiterate that Finn, who has an amateur wrestling background, is just far too good for this silly fisherman’s gimmick. Johnny Canine used to be Johnny Rivera. Finn and JGeorge attacked Canine at the bell. Canine pulled the chains together so the opponents collided (the move defies logic and gravity but it’s fine on a silly show like this.) JGeorge hit a chairshot on Mani.

They brawled to the floor and into the crowd; it’s so packed that there isn’t a lot of room for them to move. JGeorge wrapped the chain around Canine’s throat and choked him with it. JGeorge got a canoe paddle and struck Finn across the back with it. Canine leapt off the bar and hit a somersault dive onto the other two, and he pinned them both on the floor!

Johnny Canine defeated JGeorge and Seabass Finn in a three-way dog collar match at 5:17.

4. TJ Crawford vs. All Go Nelli. Nelli is one of the top kids at their training school; I think this is the third match I’ve seen from him. He’s young and slender and will be giving up a lot of size to ring vet Crawford. TJ was dressed like an elf. He punched Nelli, and we’re underway! They traded punches. TJ hit him across the back with a giant candy cane and choked Nelli with it. They traded forearm strikes, and TJ hit a superkick at 2:30. TJ hit him over the head with a weapon and got a nearfall.

They kept opening presents on the back of the stage to find weapons. TJ dumped a stocking filled with (real) candy canes on the stage. Nelli hit a back-body drop onto the candy canes. TJ hit him with a two-foot-long cane. Nelli hit TJ with a large present that turned out to be a stop sign. TJ hit his Skull Kick and a Stomp to the head for the pin.

TJ Crawford defeated All Go Nelli at 8:05.

5. Rickey Shane Page and Kennedi Hardcastle vs. Spike Nishimura and Mortar in an intergender match. Kennedi has largely been inactive (essentially retired) this year; I did see her compete on a benefit show for Jeff Cannonball a few months ago. Spike has competed a lot in Japan this year. Spike wore face paint much like Mortar, covering half of her face. She opened up against the (much larger and heavier) RSP to open. She kicked him in the spine. Kennedi tagged in to battle Spike.

Mortar tagged in and tied up with Kennedi; she pushed him backwards into a vertical beam. They all brawled to the floor, and RSP bodyslammed Mortar at 5:30. Kennedi stood on the bar, got a menorah, and struck Mortar over the head with it. Mortar ‘water-boarded’ Kennedi with the pop spray nozzle. RSP and Mortar traded punches. Mortar hit a Samoan Drop onto a door at 10:30.

Spike brought Kennedi back onto the stage and tied her up in a modified Camel Clutch. Mortar tied Kennedi in a Boston Crab under the bar stool, but RSP made the save. RSP got a hot tag and hit some hard back elbow strikes. He dropped Mortar with a discus forearm strike. In a fun finish, Kennedi jumped into RSP’s arms, and he leapt backwards so their collective bodyweight crashed onto their opponents on a table, and RSP got the pin.

Rickey Shane Page and Kennedi Hardcastle defeated Spike Nishimura and Mortar at 14:30.

* The Miracle Generation attacked RSP and Hardcastle. Gray and Chacha ran out and chased them off…

Final Thoughts: Nothing must-see, but I admire the effort of everyone to entertain these fans on a very tiny stage. And I feel like they did a good job of not making each match feel identical. It also allowed Beyond to continue its four-year-long streak of “Every Thursday Forever!”