Rock’s “The Smashing Machine” streaming premiere date

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

HBO Max subscribers can look forward to watching The Smashing Machine next month. Warner Bros. Discovery announced today that the film will premiere on HBO Max on Friday, January 23. Read the full HBO Max schedule via WBD.com.

Powell’s POV: I’m looking forward to finally checking out the film that landed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a drama. We’ll find out if Rock lands that award before the movie is released on HBO Max, as the Golden Globes will be simulcast on Sunday, January 11, on CBS and Paramount+.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)