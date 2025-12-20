House of Glory “Winter Warfare” results (12/19): Vetter’s review of a former WWE and AEW star’s surprise appearance, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Lance Anoa’i and Zilla Fatu for the HOG Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Winter Warfare”

December 19, 2025, in Jamaica, New York, at NYC Arena

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

They always draw a packed crowd of 500-700 fans in this venue. The production values are really good here, including their use of instant replay mid-match. Jason Solomon and Sam Laterna provided commentary.

1. Marcus Mathers vs. “Cash Flow” Ken Broadway. They lost the signal from the building as Mathers approached the ring, so the match was underway when it returned, but with no commentary. Mathers hit a running penalty kick and threw him back into the ring. What a disaster to start the show. The crowd chanted for Marcus. Solomon’s voice returned at 2:30 and he apologized for the technical problems, saying there is bad weather in New York, and Matt Cardona was supposed to be in the ring against Broadway right now, but he had to cancel.

Mathers hit another running penalty kick for a nearfall. Ken fired up and hit some clotheslines. Marcus hit a second-rope crossbody block, a fadeaway stunner off the ropes, and his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Broadway hit a dive over the top rope and barreled onto Marcus. In the ring, Marcus hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw and a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Ken hit a standing powerbomb and a superkick, then a top-rope elbow for the pin. Good action.

Ken Broadway defeated Marcus Mathers at 9:03 (of what was shown.)

* Raheem Royal came to the ring and got on the mic. He’s the “Way too fly, captain of the sky,” and he’s here for a fight! Heel manager Hilary P. Wisdom came to the ring, followed by Idris Jackson! However, Hilary then introduced Angel Jacquez, and he turned to look at the entrance stage. Angel snuck in the ring from behind Raheem and attacked him! This brought out Joey Silver, and it appears we have an impromptu tag match!

2. Raheem Royal and Joey Silver vs. Angel Jacquez and Idris Jackson (w/Hilary P. Wisdom). Royal hit a back-flip off of Silver’s shoulders, going over the top rope and (more or less) landing on Angel and Idris on the floor — he nearly smashed his face on the ring apron on that flip. In the ring, the heels worked over Raheem. Angel hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 2:30, and they kept Raheem in their corner. Silver hopped in and hit a Spinebuster at 5:00. Angel put Joey in the Torture Rack and violently shook him several times, before turning it into a powerbomb for a nearfall.

Joey hit a superkick at 7:30, and they were both down. Raheem got the hot tag and hit a double dropkick. He clotheslined Angel to the floor. Joey hit a top-rope moonsault onto the heels at 9:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Raheem hit a flip dive over the corner post onto the heels. In the ring, Raheem hit a Twisted Bliss-style frog splah for a visual pin, but Wisdom pulled the ref to the floor! Idris hit a spinning clothesline, then a top-rope elbow drop to pin Royal. Good action, but there were several flips that nearly went dangerously wrong. The heels then ‘Pillmanized’ Royal’s ankle.

Angel Jacquez and Idris Jackson defeated Raheem Royal and Joey Silver at 11:35.

* Hilary P. Wisdom joined Solomon on commentary here. Apparently, those first two matches were available for free on YouTube, but I could also see it on Triller+. Too bad we had that 4-5 minute blackout to open the show…

3. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Allie Katch for the HOG Women’s Title. Allie wore her sexy Santa outfit again. This will be Shotzi’s first title defense. The belt is now green! Standing switches, and Allie tried to kiss Shotzi. Solomon talked about Katch’s return from her broken leg in January. Shotzi hit a double leg drop between Allie’s legs at 2:00. She hit a 619, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Katch hit a suplex, and Shotzi rolled to the floor.

They fought on the floor, where Shotzi hit a tornado DDT. Back in the ring, she got a nearfall at 4:30. She suplexed Allie into the corner and stomped on her. (Solomon threatened to kick Wisdom out of the building, but he sure doesn’t sound like he means it.) Allie hit a crossbody block and a clothesline at 6:00, then a seated senton. She hit her buttbump in the corner and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Allie went for a piledriver, but Shotzi escaped.

Allie hit a series of kicks and a DDT for a nearfall at 8:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Allie hit a clothesline for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Allie hit a modified Eat D’Feat. Shotzi struggled but eventually hit a Sliced Bread in the corner for a nearfall; Solomon said if she had hit it cleanly, she probably would have won there. Allie hit a Tower of London-style stunner from the corner at 11:00. She hit a second-rope guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a DDT on the ring apron, then a top-rope senton splash for the pin. A very good women’s match.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Allie Katch to retain the HOG Women’s Title at 12:02.

* The Mane Event came to the ring, and they made an open challenge! Solomon noted that “it hasn’t been a good couple of months” for TME, as they are “devastated” about losing their belts to the Hardys. Two students came out, dubbed “Dual Focus.” They are young Black men; Solomon said they just started teaming in June, and he reminded us that Prime debuted in HOG in a scramble on a recent show in Chicago. JJP has dreadlocks just past his shoulders, while Prime’s hair is short.

4. “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon vs. “Dual Focus” KB Prime and JJP. Lyon and JJP opened; the rotund Lyon easily tossed the scrawny rookie to the mat. JJP hit a senton. Jay “roared” to send Prime falling to the mat in terror. Midas entered and hit a splash for a nearfall at 2:30 on Prime. Jay hit his flipping dive through the ropes on the rookies. In the ring, Midas worked over Prime. Hilary noted that it appears TME was barking at each other and weren’t on the same page. Lyon hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:30.

Hilary said TME may be blaming each other for no longer being champs. Midas unloaded several elbow strikes to the back of Prime’s neck. Prime hit a dropkick, but he couldn’t tag out. He finally got the tag to JJP at 7:00. JJP dove through the ropes onto Midas on the floor, then he hit a suplex in the ring on Lyon for a nearfall. Midas hit a 619, and Jay hit a Lionsault at 9:00. Midas went for a frog splah, but Prime got his knees up to block it, then Prime rolled up Black for the flash pin! Midas sat up, shocked, that he just got pinned by the rookie. “What does this mean for “The Mane Event?” Solomon wondered.

“Dual Focus” KB Prime and JJP defeated “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon at 9:17.

* Lyon offered a handshake, but Midas refused! Midas got in his face and shouted at Jay! Hilary blamed Jay for “not being there to break up the pin.” Midas calmed down and hugged his partner. They pounded fists and walked to the back. “This is not the way they want to begin 2026,” Solomon said.

5. Daron Richardson vs. The Amazing Red for the HOG Cruiserweight Title. Red wore white face paint, looking like he just stepped off the set of a “Mad Max” movie. I’ve noted that with his poofy hair and overall style, Daron makes me think of the Velveteen Dream. Fans pelted Daron with debris as he walked to the ring; I hate that. They started brawling as the ring intros began, so the ref called for the bell. They rolled to the floor and continued to fight. Daron threw Red into the guardrail, and he flipped into the crowd.

They brawled into the crowd, and Daron jabbed a chair repeatedly into Red’s gut. They went over to the commentary table; Daron pushed Solomon at 2:30. Solomon got on the mic and said he’s making this a no-DQ match. Red tossed Daron from a short stage to the floor, then he dove onto him. They brawled to the back and out of view. They returned to ringside at 6:00. Red got a door from under the ring, and he leaned it against the guardrail. Red dove through the ropes, but he crashed through the door at 8:00! (We now see that Diamond Virago was at ringside, and she apparently pulled Daron off the door.)

Hilary was fuming, saying Daron never agreed to a no-DQ match. Daron got a kendo stick, and he struck Red a few times across his back in the ring. Back on the floor, Diamond hit some European Uppercuts. In the ring, Daron hit a kendo stick strike high on the chest. He swung it, and it ricocheted off the top rope and onto his own head. Daron fired up and hit some clotheslines at 11:30. He hit his rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall. Virago hopped on the apron to distract Red. She jumped in the ring and hit a Lungblower to the back. Daron hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 13:00.

Daron and Virago both stomped on Red; Solomon said this wasn’t supposed to be a handicap match. Joey Silver ran to the ring and hit a spinebuster on Daron. Diamond went to hit Silver, but he shoved a lollipop in her mouth, put her on his shoulder, and carried her to the back. Meanwhile, Red hit a spin kick and a Code Red for a nearfall at 15:30. Red set up for a second-rope Code Red, but Idris Jackson jumped in the ring and brawled with Red! Daron hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 17:00!

Now out of the back came Jody Aura, and he hit a doublestomp on Daron and a stunner. He dove to the floor on Idris. It allowed Red to hit a top-rope doublestomp to Daron’s chest, then a top-rope frog splah for a believable nearfall! This crowd was ready to go NUTS for a title change! Red now got the kendo stick, and he snapped it across Daron’s back at 20:00, and the crowd chanted “One more time!” A door was set up in the corner, and they teased sending each other through it.

Red dove through the rope, this time crashing onto Virago! (How did she get back out here?) Back in the ring, they traded forearm strikes. Red spit in his face! Daron hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 24:00. Carlos Ramirez charged into the ring, but he walked past Daron, scooped up Red, and powerbombed Red onto the door in the corner! (This felt like the moment when Jade Cargill walked past Liv Morgan to hit Naomi.) Daron immediately hit a swinging neckbreaker for the pin! Solomon noted the crowd was stunned by what just happened.

Daron Richardson defeated Amazing Red to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 25:35.

* Red sat up and angrily tore off his boots! The crowd was even more aghast, imploring him to stop! “We know what that means,” Solomon said. “We just saw that last week with John Cena; we know the significance of that.” Red cried and turned and left the ring as the cameras focused on his boots. The crowd chanted, “Pick them up!” Red hesitated, turned, and picked them up, to a loud roar, and he stormed to the back.

6. Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy vs. Lance Anoa’i and Zilla Fatu for the HOG Tag Team Titles. Glad to see Matt has escaped the clutches of The Righteous! The Hardys also had their TNA tag belts. Matt and Lance opened and immediately fought on the mat. Jeff tagged in and helped stomp on Lance in the corner. Zilla tried to make the save but was ordered back to the corner. Zilla finally entered at 5:00, and the Samoans worked over Matt in their corner. Lance hit a rolling cannonball in the corner at 7:00. Zilla slammed Matt for a nearfall.

Jeff finally got a hot tag at 9:30, and he hit some back elbows. He slammed onto both Samoans in the corner. Matt hit a Side Effect for a nearfall on Lance. Zilla hit a Samoan Drop on Matt at 11:00. He set upf rothe Samoan Spike, but Lance intentionally superkicked Zilla! Lance speared Zilla! “What just happened?” Solomon said. Lance jawed at Zilla and left! Jeff hit a stunner. Matt hit a Twist of Fate and scored the pin. (I don’t mean to bash, but Jeff was barely in this match, both physically and mentally. The shirt never came off, and we didn’t get a Swanton Bomb.)

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy defeated Lance Anoa’i and Zilla Fatu to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles at 12:12.

7. Charles Mason vs. Mustafa Ali for the HOG World Title. A feeling-out process early on, as Mason twisted the left arm. Ali tied him in a headlock. Ali hit some deep armdrags and a spin kick to the jaw at 2:00. Ali hit a huracanrana, then a dive through the ropes onto Mason at 3:30. They brawled on the floor, with Mason hitting some chops, and he took control. He whipped Ali face-first into the ring post at 5:30. In the ring, Charles hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 7:00.

Mason applied a modified Tarantula in the ropes but let go before a DQ. Ali hit a second-rope tornado DDT. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Ali hit his rolling neckbreaker, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 10:00. He missed a 450 Splash and Mason immediately hit a Shotgun Dropkick, but Ali fired back with a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Mason bit Ali’s forehead and hit a running double knees in the corner. Mason hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall at 12:00.

Mason hit a Mafia Kick; Ali hit a superkick and got a backslide for a nearfall. Mason nailed his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, but Ali bridged out at 13:30. Mason hit a DDT on the ring apron. Mason pulled out scissors! I thought he was going to threaten to cut Ali’s hair, but he instead cut the plastic zip-ties off the guardrail and laid one on the ground. However, Ali hit a back-body drop, with Mason crashing onto the guardrail! In the ring, Ali hit a 450 Splash for the ‘pin,’ but Mason’s foot was in the ropes, so the ref waived it off and the match continued.

Mason accidentally hit the ref! He clotheslined Ali at 17:00. Ali hit a superkick, but he crashed face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Mason hit a piledriver for a nearfall. Mason grabbed his title belt, but he swung and missed. Ali threw the belt, and it struck Mason in the face. Ali went for his rolling neckbreaker, but Mason caught him and applied a sleeper on the mat! The ref checked Ali, determined he was out, and called for the bell. A heckuva match, and a big win for the champ.

Charles Mason defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the HOG World Title at 19:16.

* The lights briefly went out. A masked man in a nice suit jumped in the ring and attacked Mason! He took off the mask, and it was Andrade ! Needless to say, he got a loud “Holy shit!” chant. He hit a swinging neckbreaker on Mason. He picked up the HOG title, posed with it, then dropped it on Mason and left. NICE!

Final Thoughts: The Red-Daron match was fantastic. The crowd was fully invested; heck, I was fully invested. Normally, I hate all the run-ins, but I think it was good here, because it lulled me … when Ramirez came out, I really wasn’t thinking, “Oh, he’s here to attack Red!” So, it shocked everyone. And I gasped when Red began removing his boots! Like the crowd, I didn’t want to see him leave those behind! I’ve pointed out that Red is still just 43; his legs are still fairly fresh, and he can ‘go’ in the ring and tell a helluva story.

Mason is really good in the ring, and he’s a diabolical figure. That was a really good showing against Ali. (Seriously, Ali crashes head-first into the middle turnbuckle every match — how is he doing that without knocking himself loopy?) The Andrade debut was a shocker. Shotzi-Allie topped my expectations, but I’ve always said I like Allie’s matches against other women; I find her utterly non-believable when she’s trading blow-for-blow with a bigger, stronger man.

I liked seeing The Mane Event lose to the rookies, and the crowd was all-in on the tension between them. I certainly didn’t see the Lance Anoa’i heel turn on Zilla coming, either; at first, I thought the superkick was supposed to be unintentional. HOG shows are so good, and this one is definitely worth checking out.