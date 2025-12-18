Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Tessa Blanchard vs. Harley Hudson for the OWA Women’s Title, Moose vs. Marshe Rockett, It’s Gal vs. Timothy Thatcher

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

There is more good indy wrestling out there than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across six different recent indy shows.

Only Wrestlers Association “Frozen Fury” in Chicago, Illinois, at Logan Square Auditorium on December 11, 2025

I love Logan Square; it’s an attractive ballroom and shows always sound and look great. This is actually OWA’s second Chicago show, but their first one was in a strip club; you could see the dancing poles in the background.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Harley Hudson for the OWA Women’s Title. Tessa has a clear size/muscle mass advantage. A commentator said these two just had a TNA Xplosion match, but I haven’t seen that. Tessa tied her up on the mat. Basic reversals early on. Hudson hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 3:00. Tessa took control and kept Harley grounded. They brawled to the floor at 5:30 and looped the ring, with Tessa raking at Harley’s mouth.

In the ring, Tessa tied a leg around the ropes and twisted it. Tessa switched to a half-crab at 7:00. They fought on the top rope but returned to the mat, where Tessa hit a stunner for a nearfall. Harley hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 10:30. Tessa hit a diving back elbow as Harley was in the ropes. Harley got a flash rollup. Tessa immediately hit a superkick and a hammerlock DDT for the pin. Decent.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Harley Hudson at 12:39.

Moose vs. Marshe Rockett. Moose and Marshe are roughly the same size and build, and this was the main event. They shook hands before locking up. They traded shoulder blocks with neither man going down. Moose finally rolled to the floor to regroup. They brawled at ringside. Marshe whipped him into the guardrail at 4:00. In the ring, Moose hit a Mafia Kick, but Marshe immediately hit a powerslam for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes; Rockett probably has the weight advantage.

They switched to trading clotheslines. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 6:00. Moose hit a uranage and a senton. Moose hit a top-rope superplex, but Marshe held on and hit a suplex, and they were both down at 8:30. Marshe went for a stunner, but Moose pushed him away, then Moose hit a spear for the pin. Entertaining big-man matchup.



Moose defeated Marshe Rockett at 9:12.

Wrestling Federation of America “WFA Reborn” in Concord, New Hampshire, at Zoo Health Club on October 24, 2025 (free on YouTube)

Again, this was just a single match, not the entire show. This is a small, dark room, but the ring was well-lit. The crowd was maybe 125. I haven’t heard this commentator before. I just reviewed a Jackson Drake-Cappuccino Jones match that also came from this event.

It’s Gal vs. Timothy Thatcher. I’m enjoying the weird speaking style of Gal and how Evolve has turned him into a clueless meathead. Gal stalled in the ropes at the bell before they had an intense lockup. Thatcher has a few inches of height advantage, and he dragged Gal to the mat and twisted the left arm. They got up, but Thatcher hit a European Uppercut, then a hip-toss for a nearfall at 3:00. He switched to a half crab and had dominated Gal. Thatcher tied him in a bow-and-arrow. They rolled to the floor, where Gal threw him head-first into the ring post at 5:00.

Back in the ring, Gal now kept Thatcher grounded. He choked Thatcher and hit a leg drop across the gut. Thatcher hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Gal hit a hard clothesline and some more stomps, and he twisted Thatcher’s legs. Thatcher had a bloody mouth. Gal hit a high back suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. They traded forearm strikes, and Gal slowed him down with a chinlock on the mat. Thatcher hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Gal hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 12:00. Thatcher applied a Fujiwara Armbar, and Gal tapped out. Solid.

Timothy Thatcher defeated It’s Gal at 12:27.

New Texas Pro “White Elephant” in Austin, Texas, at Empire Control Room on December 14, 2025 (IWTV)

This was an outdoor show at night, but they didn’t have the large canopy tent up; I’ve never seen a show here without it up. The lighting was shockingly good for an evening outdoor show.

* New Texas Pro has entered into a working agreement with West Coast Pro, and several of WCPW’s best workers are on this show.

Maya World and LVJ vs. Johnnie Robbie and Jazmin Allure. I don’t think I’ve seen LVJ before; he’s a thick Black man, and he’s so much bigger than the three women in this match. Allure immediately hit a basement dropkick on him in the corner, then Jazmin brawled with Maya. LVJ dropped Allure throat-first on the top rope, and he hit repeated blows to the back and kept Jazmin grounded. LVJ hit a cannonball in the corner on Jazmin at 4:00. Maya got in and stomped on Allure and kept her on the mat. Allure hit a Stundog Millionaire on LVJ, and they were both down.

Robbie got a hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block, a series of slaps on Maya, and a short arm clothesline. Maya hit a hard knee to the side of Robbie’s head. LVJ got back in and clotheslined Robbie, but she hit a superkick on him. Maya hit a doublestomp on Johnnie’s gut, and suddenly all four were down at 8:00. Johnnie hit some running kicks on LVJ. LVJ accidentally hit a running knee on Maya at 10:00. Johnnie immediately hit her flying double knees to the back of LVJ’s head, then she dove through the ropes on him. It allowed Allure to hit her spinning slam to pin Maya. Fun match.

Johnnie Robbie and Jazmin Allure defeated LVJ and Maya World at 10:37.

* I’ll note here that Vert Vixen and Raychell Rose were both on this show, also in intergender action. Why not just put either of them into this match, and LVJ in the other match? I just truly don’t get the current fascination with multiple intergender matches on each show.

Danny Orion and Starboy Charlie vs. Jesse Funaki and Travis Cudi. I’m a huge fan of Orion and Charlie, so this should be fun seeing them team up. Funaki is the teenage son of the No. 1 Smackdown announcer, Sho Funaki; I’ve seen him several times in the past two months, and he’s learning. Cudi is a young, Black man: I think I’ve seen him once. Funaki and Orion slapped hands before locking up. Some quick reversals early on. Charlie and Cudi got in at 2:00. Charlie hit a huracanrana and a spinning kick to the jaw for a nearfall.

Cudi crotched Charlie in the corner and beat him down. Jesse got back in and hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 5:00. Charlie hit a second-rope flying back elbow on Cudi. Orion got back in and hit a dropkick. Cudi tied Orion up on the mat, then he hit a top-rope crossbody block on Danny for a nearfall at 8:30. Jesse got back in and suplexed Orion for a nearfall. Orion fired up and hit a series of punches on Cudi, then a Buckle Bomb and a Rough Rider at 11:00.

Cudi applied a front guillotine choke on Orion and kept him grounded. Jesse got back in and stomped on Danny. Orion hit his Crucifix Drover on Funaki at 13:30, and they were both down. Charlie got a hot tag and hit some huracanranas on Funaki. He hit a double Pele Kick and was fired up. He hit the Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew splash). Funaki hit a crossbody block, then a tornado DDT on Charlie. Cudi hit an awkward top-rope elbow drop. Charlie hit his Poison Rana on Cudi. Orion hit a dive to the floor on Funaki. It allowed Charlie to hit the top-rope Shooting Starboy Press for the pin. Good action.

Danny Orion and Starboy Charlie defeated Jesse Funaki and Travis Cudi at 17:08.

Blitzkrieg Pro “Angels With Filthy Souls” in Enfield, Connecticut, at Thompson Hall on December 13, 2025

The venue is an attractive, two-story ballroom, and I’ve seen multiple Blitzkrieg Pro shows from here. It was packed for this show with perhaps 200 fans; the ring was pushed up near a stage, where the hard camera was set up.

Ichiban vs. Charles Mason. This actually opened the show. Mason wore a white button-down shirt today. Quick reversals at the bell, with Mason keeping up with the speedy Ichiban, and we had a standoff. Ichiban hit a basement dropkick at 1:00. Ichiban hit a huracanrana from the apron to the floor, and they brawled into the crowd. In the ring, Mason sprayed mist in Ichiban’s eyes and stomped on him at 3:00, and he took control. He ripped at Ichiban’s mask as he choked him in the ropes.

They again brawled to the floor, where a now shirtless Mason whipped Ichiban into the ring post at 4:30. Mason choked Ichiban with his shirt and chopped him against the ring post. Back in the ring, they brawled some more, and Mason hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 6:00. Charles rammed Ichiban’s head into the turnbuckles and choked him as he stood on the ropes, with Ichiban’s feet dangling off the mat. Ichiban hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 8:30.

Mason hit his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, and he again tugged at Ichiban’s mask. They fought on the top rope, and both crashed to the mat and were both down at 11:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Ichiban hit an enzuigiri. Mason hit an STO uranage. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer, then a flip dive to the floor at 13:00. In the ring, Mason shoved the ref into the ropes, causing Ichiban to fall to the mat. Mason immediately hit a piledriver for the tainted pin. A really good opener.

Charles Mason defeated Ichiban at 13:42.

Sammy Diaz vs. Andy Brown vs. Bobby Orlando for the Bedlam Title. This was the main event. They all traded quick reversals at the bell. Orlando hit a running neckbreaker on Diaz. Brown suplexed Orlando. Diaz dropkicked Brown to the floor at 2:00, and Sammy hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on both opponents. In the ring, Diaz hit a splash to Brown’s back in the ropes, then a powerslam on Bobby and a second-rope moonsault on Bobby for a nearfall. Brown hit a DVD on Diaz on the apron at 4:00.

Bobby dove over the top rope onto both of them! In the ring, Bobby hit a missile dropkick on Brown. Diaz pulled Brown to the floor and hit a superkick. In the ring, Orlando hit a uranage on Diaz for a nearfall at 5:30. Brown hit a spinebuster and a senton on Diaz. Sammy hit a Poison Rana on Brown. Orlando hit a top-rope Blockbuster on Diaz. Bobby hit a superkick and a Blue Thunder Bomb on Sammy for a nearfall at 7:30. Brown hit a German Suplex on Sammy, then a Tiger Driver on Sammy.

Brown hit a Go To Sleep move on Orlando for a nearfall. Diaz hit a powerbomb out of the corner on Brown, then a running knee for a nearfall at 10:00. Sammy hit a Frankensteiner on Bobby and a frog splash on Bobby for a nearfall. Diaz hit a springboard fadeaway stunner. Brown hit a pop-up stunner on Orlando, and suddenly all four were down at 11:30.

They all got up and traded punches. Bobby hit a superkick on Brown, then a Lungblower on Diaz for a nearfall. Bobby hit a moonsault on Diaz. Brown hit a piledriver on Bobby, with them both crashing onto Sammy! Brown hit a flying forearm on Diaz for a nearfall, but Orlando made the save. Brown got thrown to the floor. It allowed Diaz to roll up Orlando for the clean pin. That was really good and was a non-stop sprint.

Sammy Diaz defeated Andy Brown and Bobby Orlando to retain the Bedlam Title at 14:15.

* Charles Mason jumped into the ring and attacked Sammy, and beat him up.

DOA Wrestling “Airing of Grievances” In Portland, Oregon, at Jackson Armory on December 13, 2025 (IWTV)

* This appears to be a gym, and the crowd was perhaps 200. Lighting is okay.

Cole Rivera defeated Cody Chhun for the DOA Pure Title. This was second-to-last. Chhun is a top-tier guy in the Pacific Northwest. I’ve seen Rivera a few times; he’s young and lanky and similar to Nick Wayne, and he wears a T-shirt that reads “White Boy of the Year.” Basic reversals early on, and Cody hit a deep armdrag and a dropkick. Cole took control and stomped on Chhun. He hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 5:30, and he switched to an ankle lock.

Cody hit a dropkick, and he was fired up. He hit a splash into the corner and some jab punches. He hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 8:00. They traded forearm strikes on the apron. Cole hit a stomp to the head. In the ring, he hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 10:00. Cole hit a running knee for the pin! Okay match.

Cole Rivera defeated Cody Chhun to retain the DOA Pure Title at 10:46.

Remix Wrestling “Broadhead: In The End” in Ottawa, Ontario, at Broadhead Brewery on November 22, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a large brewery; pallets of cans of beer and kegs line the walls. It’s a huge factory space with a high ceiling. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. The crowd was maybe 150, and almost everyone appeared to be standing.

London Lightning vs. Mark Wheeler. This was the main event. I’m high on the potential of the young Lightning, who spent most of his summer competing in Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. I’ve often compared Wheeler to fellow Canadian Bobby Roode. He rolled to the floor to stall, and he jawed at fans. In the ring, London hit a delayed vertical suplex at 2:30. Some basic standing switches, and Wheeler hit a dropkick.

They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Wheeler clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor at 7:00. On the floor, Wheeler accidentally chopped the ring post twice, and London stomped on Wheeler’s damaged fingers and targeted them. In the ring, they traded rollups. London hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 11:30. Wheeler hit an inverted DDT for a nearfall. London hit a German Suplex at 14:00, then a backbreaker over his knee. London tied up the left arm, twisted it in a submission hold on the mat, and Wheeler tapped out. Solid match.

London Lightning defeated Mark Wheeler at 15:55.

Final Thoughts: Some decent matches here; not as good as the other lineup I did earlier this week. The Diaz-Orlando-Andy Brown three-way was really good and the best of these nine matches. The Orion/Charlie tag match from New Texas was second-best here.