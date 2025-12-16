NXT TV results (12/16): Moore’s review of Leon Slater vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox vs. Myles Borne for a shot at the NXT Championship, Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s NA Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live December 16, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights form WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event aired. They then aired highlights from last week’s NXT episode…

Je’von Evans was walking around in the parking lot looking for Ricky Saints. General Manager Ava asked Evans to come inside so they can talk about this. Je’von refused…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Mike Rome handled the formal in ring introductions for the Women’s North American Championship title match…

1. Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Thea ducked a Mafia Kick and immediately went for a Kimura. Hail then focused her strikes on Monroe’s left arm. Monroe came back with an Irish Whip and Helicopter Sidewalk Slam for a two count. Hail came back with a Snapmare, PK, and Standing Moonsault for a nearfall on Blake. Hail went back to work on Monroe’s left arm.

Hail used a dropkick to dump Monroe to ringside and followed up with a Suicide Dive. Hail hit Blake with an Exploder Suplex. Blake came back with a whip to the corner. Blake weakened Hail’s arm with a armbar over the top rope.[c]