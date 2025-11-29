AAW “Smokeshow” results: Vetter’s review of Trevor Lee vs. Rafael Quintero for the AAW Title, Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Sierra, Isaiah Moore vs. Ace Perry for the AAW Heritage Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

AAW “Smokeshow”

November 22, 2025, in Berwyn, Illinois, at Berwyn Eagles Club

Released November 25, 2025, via YouTube.com

This show is now streaming for free on their YouTube channel. AAW has posted their shows for free all year, and they’ve generally been pretty good TV. This is a small venue; I’ve attended some Shimmer tapings there in the past. It’s a complete sellout, and the crowd is always hot. Lighting is good; the quality of the audio on the commentary could definitely be better. In its first day on YouTube, it was streamed 4,100 times.

* As per usual, they mute the entrance music; I totally understand why, but it does break up the flow of the shows. Also, the commercial breaks are far too frequent.

1. Isaiah Moore vs. Ace Perry for the AAW Heritage Title. Ace still dresses like a 2000s-era Hardy brother. Ace came out first, and he dove onto Moore as he approached the ring. Moore hit two consecutive dives to the floor on Perry. In the ring, Ace hit a Lungblower move to the chin, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Moore hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 3:00. They traded rollups, and Moore hit a jumping knee to the chin.

Perry hit a Swanton Bomb, then a dive through the ropes, then a springboard Swanton Bomb in the ring for a nearfall. These guys are sprinting! Moore hit a rolling Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. He leapt off the top rope, but Ace caught him with a stunner! Ace went for a Lethal Injection, but Moore cut him off by kicking him in the back. Moore then hit a step-up mule kick for the pin! Yeah, that was a flat-out sprint and a good way to open the show.

Isaiah Moore defeated Ace Perry to retain the AAW Heritage Title at 5:22.

* Backstage, John E Bravo was happy that his entire faction was here and they all had matches tonight. He muttered his disdain for Shazza McKenzie.

2. Maggie Lee vs. Lili Ruiz vs. Aminah Belmont vs. Shazza McKenzie for the AAW Women’s Title. Lili just competed in the women’s WWE ID match in Massachusetts a week ago. All four fought at the bell and began trading rollups. OH, this is an elimination match, the commentators just said. (It was probably said when the music was being muted!) Lili hit an enzuigiri on Maggie Lee at 2:00. Shazza hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Shazza and Aminah traded quick reversals, and Shazza hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Lili hit a DVD on Shazza. Belmont hit a crossbody block on Lili, but Lili held on and hit a DVD on her!

Lili hit a delayed vertical suplex on Maggie for a nearfall. Shazza hit a crossbody block on Lili. Maggie hit a Helluva Kick on Shazza at 4:00. Aminah hit a Lungblower on Shazza, then Aminah rolled up and pinned Lili at 4:28. We continued without a break. Aminah hit a spin kick to Maggie’s ear, then a DDT for a nearfall. Shazza was tying Maggie in a Muta Lock, and she also suplexed Aminah for a nearfall! Nice! Shazza switched to an STF on Lee. Aminah set up for a Sister Abigail, but Shazza escaped and hit a back suplex and a Facewash. John E. Bravo appeared and tripped Shazza in the corner! Maggie immediately hit a Tower of London-style stunner and pinned Shazza at 7:08.

Aminah hit a Lungblower to Maggie’s back and got a nearfall. I’ve seen these two (who were in the class at Seth Rollins’ school!) fight each other several times now. Aminah hit the Sister Abigail swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall at 8:30! Maggie hit a top-rope moonsault for a believable nearfall; Lee was shocked at the kickout. Aminah hit a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Maggie hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. A sharp, fast-paced match.

Maggie Lee defeated Aminah Belmont, Shazza McKenzie, and Lili Ruiz in an elimination match to retain the AAW Women’s Title at 10:13.

* Backstage, Robert “Ego” Anthony and Solomon Tupu talked about their new partnership. They are taking on Joe Alonzo and Donovan!

3. JDX vs. Amazanga vs. Ryan Matthias (w/Davina) vs. Jack Valor vs. Erik Surge vs. “Starman” Harley Rock in a scramble. I’ve seen the heavyset Amazanga on a couple of Wrestling Revolver shows; think Fallah Bahh. I’ve seen scrawny teen Valor in Chicago Style Wrestling, but this may be his debut in AAW. Rock is even thinner than Valor; he’s been quite a punching bag here all year. JDX attacked Harley from behind, and we’re underway! Suddenly, we had just the big guys, Surge and Amazanga, in the ring, and they traded shoulder blocks.

Amazanga flattened Matthias with a running body block and got a nearfall. Valor hit a Helluva Kick on Amazanga. Valor hit a flip dive to the floor on several guys at 2:00. Surge (think David Otunga) picked up Rock and powerbombed him over the top rope onto four guys. Valor hit a Lionsault on Surge. Matthias dropkicked Amazonga in the corner, then hit a back suplex on Valor for a nearfall. Amazanga got Rock and JDX across his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop at 4:30. He once again squared off with Surge, and they pushed their foreheads together and traded forearm strikes.

Surge hit a big Pounce that sent Amazanga flying. Amazanga fired back with a Bulldog Powerslam on Surge. He missed a top-rope moonsault. Ryan hit a running Shooting Star Press and a top-rope elbow drop on Amazanga. Valor hit a Flatliner on Matthias. Rock hit a running knee on JDX. He hit a top-rope corkscrew splash for a nearfall. Surge dropped Rock with a headbutt; Rock hit a DDT on Surge. JDX slammed Valor to the mat and scored the pin. That was quite a sprint, too.

JDX defeated Amazanga, Ryan Matthias, Jack Valor, Erik Surge, and “Starman” Harley Rock at 7:53.

* Stallion Rogers (NXT’s Curt Stallion) was backstage. He said Jake Something isn’t here tonight, but he vows he will still win.

4. “Besties in the World” Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett (w/John E. Bravo) vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. S&S competed in Chicago for HOG on Thursday, flew to Seattle for Defy on Friday, and are back here in Chicago on Saturday. Wow. Fitchett and Williams opened with a feeling-out process as they tied up on the mat. The commentators said this is S&S’s AAW debut. All four fought in the ring. S&S hit stereo basement dropkicks. Williams hit his misdirection dive to the floor at 3:00. In the ring, Icarus hit a clothesline on Vega for a nearfall.

Vega tied up Judas’ ankle on the mat, and the heels began working over Icarus. Icarus finally hit a Pump Kick on Fitchett and tagged in Travis at 7:00. Williams hit his handspring-back-clothesline. S&S hit a team back suplex on Mat for a nearfall. Icarus hit a senton, and Williams hit a brainbuster for a nearfall, but Vega made the save. Fitchett hit a rolling kick on Williams for a nearfall at 9:00. Fitchett and Williams traded forearm strikes. Vega stomped on Judas’ bare foot! Bravo tripped Judas! Vega immediately rolled up Icarus for the flash pin. Judas sat up, shocked that just happened. The crowd was not happy!

“Besties in the World” Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett defeated “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams at 10:35.

5. Bruss Hamilton (w/John E. Bravo) vs. Shawn Logan. Logan (think a young Shawn Michaels) charged into the ring and attacked Bruss as the commentators talked about how Logan got ejected from the Bravo family last month. Bruss has a big, wide body — a combo of Otis and Sheamus — and he tossed Logan to the mat and threw him around. Bravo went to interfere, but Shazza ran out and threatened to hit him. Bruss walked over and grabbed Shazza’s hair. It allowed Logan to get a rollup for the flash pin! Even Logan was shocked that he won!

Shawn Logan defeated Bruss Hamilton at 3:12.

* Shazza got on the mic and challenged Bravo to get into the ring! He started to head to the back, so she ran and caught him before he got to the back, threw him back into the ring, and beat him up. She yanked off his pants, leaving him in his underwear.

* Outside, former WWE ID prospect Aaron Roberts, Joey “Jet” Avalon and Sierra were angry that they weren’t in a title match tonight. Sierra was eager to get her hands on Scarlett Bordeaux! She boasted she has the second-longest title reign of a woman in AAW history.

6. Robert “Ego” Anthony and Solomon Tupu vs. Joe Alonzo and Donovan Marcellus. Joe and Tupu opened; when Ego tagged in, Joe immediately tagged out. Donovan is a scrawny kid who may still be a teen, and Ego easily shoved him to the mat. Ego unloaded some chops in the corner and worked over the kid. Tupu put the kid on his shoulders and did an airplane spin. Tupu hit a running body block at 4:00, but Joe attacked Tupu. The heels began working over Solomon in their corner, with Joe hitting a dropkick to Tupu’s back, then a dropkick to the knee at 6:30.

Donovan hit a doublestomp on Tupu’s back. He hit a top-rope crossbody block at 8:30. Ego finally got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines on Alonzo, then alternated bodyslams on each heel. The babyfaces hit stereo Samoan Drops for nearfalls. Tupu hit a uranage on Alonzo, and Ego hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 10:30, but Donovan made the save. Ego whipped Donovan into the corner, and Tupu hit a rolling cannonball on him! Ego hit a swinging faceplant on Alonzo, and he tied Joe in a surfboard. He let go, and Tupu hit a senton on Joe. Joe escaped, turned to the ref, and kicked him in the groin and ran to the back!

Solomon Tupu and Donovan Marcellus defeated Solomon Tupu and Robert “Ego” Anthony via DQ at 11:52.

* Rafael Quintero spoke backstage about his match later against Trevor Lee. He talked about how hard he has worked to get here, and tonight, he’s going to show everyone he deserves to be here. “I have the heart of a champion,” he said. A really good promo; of all the times I’ve seen him, I’m not sure I’ve heard him give a promo before.

7. Stallion Rogers vs. “Twist and Flip” Nate Kobain and Darren Fly vs. Aaron Roberts and Joey “Jet” Avalon vs. Russ Jones and Schaff in a ladder match. Hanging from the ceiling was a contract that gives the person who grabs it a title shot against the tag champions, “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallow. Again, with Jake Something absent, Rogers is out there solo for his team. Jones/Schaff immediately brawled with Roberts/Avalon while the other three backed away and watched. Rogers hit some chops on Twist and Flip. The four bigger guys fought on the floor.

Fly hit a flip dive into the crowd, then Kobain did one. Avalon — NOT a small man! — did a top-rope somersault dive onto everyone on the floor at 4:00. Kobain and Fly tried climbing the ladder, but Roberts tipped it over. Jones and Schaff hit team forearm strikes on Roberts in the ring. On the floor, Roberts chokeslammed Schaff onto a horizontal ladder at 9:00. Joey “Jet” Avalon got his shovel, and he hit Schaff with it. Avalon and Roberts walked over to Stallion and basically ordered him to team up with them. They hit a Shield-style powerbomb… but then Stallion hit double low blows on them at 11:00.

Stallion climbed the ladder and got a finger on the contract, but Fly and Kobain knocked him off the ladder, then they tried to grab the contract. Roberts threw one of the TandF guys onto the other, and Avalon clotheslined the kids to the floor. Roberts and Stallion collided heads. Stallion started to climb the ladder, but Russ hit a stunner on him at 13:00. Russ grabbed the shovel, and he hit some guys with it. They shoved Roberts backwards onto a horizontal ladder! Schaff and Jones both climbed the ladder and pulled down the contract to win the match. A good brawl with some interesting matchups of big and little guys.

Russ Jones and Schaff defeated Stallion Rogers (no partner), Nate Kobain and Darren Fly, and Aaron Roberts and Joey “Jet” Avalon in a ladder match to earn a tag team title shot at 14:33.

* Scarlett Bordeaux was backstage. “Shut up fives, a ten is talking!” she said. She’s ready for her match later against Sierra.

8. Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Sierra. Sierra came out first, and a huge pop for Scarlett. She must use generic music because they left it on and didn’t mute it, so it was nice to hear the crowd reaction for once. Sierra is a lot like Dani Luna, a bit thicker and clearly a physical powerhouse. Sierra backed her into a corner and gave her a shove to the chest. She hit some forearm strikes. Scarlett hit a running buttbump and rubbed her butt in Sierra’s face, then hit a Meteora for a nearfall at 1:30. They brawled to the floor. Scarlett charged but crashed into a guardrail.

Sierra dumped her over the guardrail at 4:00, and they brawled into the crowd. They continued to loop the room and fought along the wall. Scarlett applied a choke hold on the floor by the bar at 6:30. They both fought on top of the bar and traded blows; the bartender just kept doing what he was doing. I was amused. They got back into the ring, where Scarlett hit a back suplex at 8:30, and they were both down. She hit a clothesline and a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall. They traded chops, then forearm strikes. Scarlett forcibly kissed her on the mouth, gave a low blow punt kick, and hit a Tombstone Piledriver along her back for the pin. A really strong match. Frankly, I didn’t know Scarlett had that in her.

Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Sierra at 11:02.

9. Trevor Lee (w/Stallion Rogers) vs. Rafael Quintero for the AAW Heavyweight Title. Lee was in full cocky heel mode as he strutted to the ring. Quintero attacked him, and they immediately brawled to the floor. Quintero hit a running shotgun dropkick on the floor in the corner of the guardrails. Quintero set up for a dive, but Rogers tripped him at 1:00; the ref saw it and immediately ejected Rogers! Quintero dove to the floor, but Lee sidestepped it, and Rafael crashed into the guardrail! Ouch! The ref checked on Rafael, who seemed to be okay. Quintero dove back into the ring at 2:30 to avoid a countout. Lee hit a clothesline and kept Quintero grounded.

Lee hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:30. He got a chair, but the ref confiscated it. Quintero got a rollup for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Quintero hit a huracanrana. Quintero slammed Lee on the ring apron and got a nearfall at 8:00. Quintero hit four consecutive dives through the ropes onto Lee. He came off the top rope, but Lee caught him with a forearm strike, and Trevor got a nearfall. Lee hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 10:30. Lee got a chair and opened it in the ring.

Quintero got another rollup for a nearfall, and he hit a drop-toe-hold, dropping Lee on the open chair! He hit a Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall, then a top-rope elbow drop, but Rogers returned and pulled Quintero off of Lee. Rafael dove onto Rogers. Refs again ejected Rogers. The ref and Lee fought over the chair, and it accidentally struck Quintero in the head! Lee looked shocked, and I thought the ref was going to call for the bell, but Lee made the cover, but only got a nearfall. However, Lee immediately hit the Cave-In doublestomp to the collarbone for the pin. A very good match.

Trevor Lee defeated Rafael Quintero to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title at 13:24.

Final Thoughts:: An entertaining show. I could do without the run-in, but a strong main event. Quintero is definitely one of those under-the-radar guys who always delivers on these Chicago-area shows. Lee is such a great smarmy heel, and the main event deserved the best match. I’ll narrowly go with the women’s four-way for second as they put together a really good elimination match that didn’t feel too rushed, either. Scarlett-Sierra topped all my expectations and earned third. The Sinner and Saint match was off to a great start when it suddenly wrapped up, and that earns honorable mention.

I get why they mute music, but I do wish they could improve the quality of the commentary audio. Again, that’s not a criticism of the commentators, but the fact that they sound tinny and distant. The little things AAW does right include all the backstage segments stuffed between matches; I’m a firm believer that if you aren’t airing a show live, this should be done by an indy (Deadlock Pro also has always done this well, too).