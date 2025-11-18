NXT Gold Rush Night Two taping spoilers: Ongoing coverage of the taping for next week’s television show (spoilers)

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ProWrestling.net contributor Don Murphy attended the NXT show that was held on November 18, 2025, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden and sent the following report on the taping for the November 25 edition of the NXT television show. Refresh the page for the latest updates if you are reading this during the taping.

We had tickets in the 300 level. We were moved to the 200 level. The whole upper deck was tarped off.

Peter Rosenberg was on the call with Vic Joseph and Booker T. NXT handed out terrible towels ala the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1. Jackson Drake (w/Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes) defeated Sean Legacy to retain the WWE Evolve Championship. Drake won with a running kick in about nine minutes. The crowd was quiet to start, but got into it near the end when there were a lot of back and forth and near falls.

2. Kendal Grey (w/Wren Sinclair) defeated Lainey Reid to retain the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship. Grey won in about eight minutes with an exploder suplex. Charlie Dempsey eventually joined Sinclair. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley came out mid-match to distract and interfere. The referee ejected Sinclair, Dempsey, Jayne, and Henley from ringside. The crowd was again quiet to start before buying in down the stretch, especially for Grey.

3. Myles Borne defeated Trick Williams in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier. Borne won clean in roughly nine minutes with a Lifting Reverse STO. There were a lot of “Whoop That Trick” and “Randy Orton” chants.

The taping will resume after the live NXT television show airs. Check out John Moore’s report on NXT Gold Rush Night One via the main page.