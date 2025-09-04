TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s live show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Mara Sade vs. Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz

-Moose vs. AJ Francis

-The Elegance Brand’ celebration for Ash winning the Knockouts Championship

-Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers

-Jordy Threat vs. Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell in a three-way for a shot at the Knockouts Championship

-Matt Cardona vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Joe Hendry speaks

Powell’s POV: Why did TNA choose to run a rare live show against the first game of the NFL season? Strange. Impact will be live tonight from Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Our weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).