AEW Double or Nothing, NXT Battleground, The Border Brawl, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Smackdown, and ROH on HonorClub, Alex Shelley, Bray Wyatt, Owen Hart, Donna Christanello, Ray Candy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena. The show features Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page, and Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter for in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments. Join me for my live review beginning with pre-show notes at 5:30CT/6:30ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Battleground will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Center. The show includes Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship, and Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams on Peacock with the pre-show at 5CT/6ET and the main card at 6CT/7ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Border Brawl will be held on Sunday in Niagara Falls, Ontario at the Niagara Convention Center. The show is headlined by Nic Nemeth vs. Santino Marella in a flag match. The show will stream free on the Zone·ify streaming platform at 4CT/5ET.

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held on Saturday in Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Center. The show features Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on NBC and Peacock at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena. The show features additional Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show was bumped from its usual Thursday slot due to AEW Collision airing last night. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available over the weekend, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Alex Shelley (Patrick Martin) of the Motor City Machine Guns is 42.

-The late Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was born on May 23, 1987. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on August 24, 2023.

-The late Ray Candy (Ray Canty) died of a heart attack at age 42 on May 23, 1994.

-The late Donna Christanello (Mary Alfonsi) was born on May 23, 1942. She died from COPD at age 69 on August 25, 2011.

-The late Owen Hart died at age 34 on May 23, 1999, when he fell to his death at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view event.