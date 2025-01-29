What's happening...

Randy Savage portrayal in a Super Bowl commercial

January 29, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The late Randy Savage will be included in a Super Bowl ad. An actor is portraying the late pro wrestling legend in a Bosch USA ad, which will also feature actor Antonio Banderas. Check out a teaser of the ad below and learn more details at AdWeek.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s cool that Savage is being portrayed in a Super Bowl ad for Bosch USA, but I’d be a lot more excited if Savage and Banderas were doing a commercial with LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.