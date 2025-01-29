Randy Savage portrayal in a Super Bowl commercial

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The late Randy Savage will be included in a Super Bowl ad. An actor is portraying the late pro wrestling legend in a Bosch USA ad, which will also feature actor Antonio Banderas. Check out a teaser of the ad below and learn more details at AdWeek.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s cool that Savage is being portrayed in a Super Bowl ad for Bosch USA, but I’d be a lot more excited if Savage and Banderas were doing a commercial with LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch.