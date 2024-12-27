NXT TV rating: The Christmas Eve edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 723,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 708,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.16 rating. Viewership was up on Christmas Eve? Don’t pro wrestling fans have families or lives?!? Yes, I’m kidding. Kinda. Hopefully most pro wrestling fans have good families, productive lives, and DVRs. One year earlier, the December 26, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 670,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating for the final edition of 2024 on USA Network.