NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Kyle Fletcher, Chris Hero, Pat Buck, Brad Anderson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Christmas Eve edition of NXT was taped last Tuesday in Lowell, Massachusetts at Lowell Memorial Auditorium. The show includes Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup. John Moore’s reviews are normally available as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. Due to the holiday, there will not be a live review tonight and John’s weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will be delayed.

-Last week’s NXT television show received an A grade in our post show poll from 47 percent of the voters. B finished second with 33 percent of the votes. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brad Anderson is 55.

-Chris Hero (Chris Spradlin) is 45. He worked as Kassius Ohno in NXT.

-Pat Buck (Patrick Buckridge) is 40. He is the AEW Vice President of Talent Development.

-Kyle Fletcher is 26.