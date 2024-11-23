NXT Level Up results (11/22): O’Connor’s review of Shiloh Hill vs. Dante Chen, Joe Coffey vs. Harlem Lewis, and Tyra Mae Steele vs. Lainey Reid

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 145)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 22, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Joe Coffey, representing Gallus, made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Joe Coffey vs. Harlem Lewis. Both men tied up as the opening bell rang and exchanged forearms center of the ring before Coffey took Lewis down to the mat with a side headlock takedown. Lewis hit a scoop slam to switch the momentum but Coffey would take control once more after hitting a splash onto Lewis from the ropes. Coffey worked on the arm of Lewis as the audience attempted to bring Lewis back into the match. Lewis rallied and dropped Coffey with a clothesline and a Jackhammer and looked to finish but Coffey cut Lewis off and hit the discuss clothesline for the victory.

Joe Coffey defeated Harlem Lewis via pinfall in 4:30.

The commentary team hyped Tyra Mae Steele vs. Lainey Reid for after the break…[c]

2. Tyra Mae Steele vs. Lainey Reid. Steele caught the attempted kick from Reid before transitioning to a waistlock takedown taking control early before Reid dropped Steele across the middle rope. Reid hit a double foot stomp and kicked Steele to the mat once more for an early near fall. Reid forced Steele’s head back into the mat before wearing down Steele middle of the ring. Steele battled through and hit a German suplex on Reid before Reid kicked Steele off. Steele caught Reid coming off the ropes but Reid racked the eyes and rolled up Steele with a handful of tights for the win.

Lainey Reid defeated Tyra Mae Steele via pinfall in 4:29.

Post match, Layla Diggs came out on the stage to confront Reid and chased her around the ringside area before Reid was met back in the ring with a pounce style move from Steele.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Shiloh Hill vs. Dante Chen. Chen gained early control on Hill but was caught after an attempted leapfrog and driven into the corner by Hill who followed up with a bulldog for a count of one. Hill looked for a spear but Chen moved and Hill went shoulder first into the turnbuckle which allowed Chen the opportunity to wear down the rookie. Hill made his way to his feet but was taken down once more by Chen who set the pace working on the arm of Hill. Hill struck Chen with forearm shots which rocked Chen and Hill dropped Chen with shoulder blocks as Hill looked to end the match with a double arm DDT. Chen escaped and hit a kick followed by the roaring chop strike to the chest of Hill for the dub.

Dante Chen defeated Shiloh Hill via pinfall in 6:04.

John’s Ramblings: I continue to be impressed by Lainey Reid who has taken her change of character in her stride and is one to watch if the WWE machine continues with the push and does not lose interest and as such this is the match to recommend on Level Up this week. The main event with the ever dependable Dante Chen was a lot of fun also.