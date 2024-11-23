Memphis Wrestling’s “Episode 195” report: Vetter’s review of WWE ID prospect Aaron Roberts vs. Tim Bosby for the Memphis Wrestling Heritage Title, Tugboat appears

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Memphis Wrestling’s “Episode 195”

Streamed November 16, 2024 on YouTube.com

Memphis, Tennessee at Memphis Wrestling WrestleCenter

Memphis Wrestling posts their shows on both YouTube and on Triller+. I watched one episode a year ago because Blake Christian had a match, but nothing else interested me. However, I decided to watch episode #195 from last week because an WWE ID prospect was being revealed. His name is Aaron Roberts, and he’s a big, heavyset man and a four-year pro. He is comparable to BEEF, who has been in ROH recently, along with a handful of AEW matches.

* These shows are in a training center and the crowd is maybe 100-150.

* The show opened with highlights from last week’s episode.

* Tugboat (yes, WWF’s Typhoon! WCW’s Shockmaster!) came to the ring. He’s got short white hair and a goatee; I wouldn’t know it was him if they hadn’t introduced him. A short guy named Jay Webb came out with a glittery bucket over his head and fell down. (If you know, you know! I can still hear Haku busting out laughing!) This brought out a short guy named Lord Gaston, who wants a match.

1. J Webb vs. Lord Gaston. Webb is rotund and he appears to be under 5’0″ and he looks like a short Duke “The Dumpster” Droese. Gaston isn’t much taller. (They leave the local commercials in but you can fast-forward over them.) Gaston stalled on the floor, so Tugboat tossed him back in the ring. Webb hit a Samoan Drop for the pin. As basic as it comes.

Jay Webb defeated Gaston at 4:16 (not including a commercial break.)

* A pre-taped interview with Derrick King, a Black man with a bit of white hair in his beard. King is retiring from in-ring action. “It’s a big deal for me. I think I’ll be better suited in the backstage of it, because I’ve paid my dues,” King said. He added, “This is for real.”

2. Main Event Bradley and Big Nasty Phil vs. Zay Washington and Denzel Rollins. Bradley is short, white and bald. Phil is comparable to Big Bill. Zay and Denzel are Black men. Zay was going to hit a frogsplash on Bradley, but Phil pulled his partner from the ring. Bradley got a rollup with a handful of tights for the tainted pin.

Main Event Bradley and Big Nasty Phil defeated Zay Washington and Denzel Rollins at 3:03.

* A backstage promo of a guy who is dressed like an evil priest. (Essentially Father James Mitchell’s character).

* Big John Dalton came to the ring for an interview. Dalton is a heavyset white kid, and his nickname is the “babyface beast.” I wouldn’t be surprised if he was 17, but he easily also could be in his early 20s. He said he wants to be known as more than just Buff Bagwell’s tag partner. (Really?)

3. Big John Dalton vs. Sevyn Cruz. Cruz is a Black man with what I presume is a red wig, and he’s much smaller than Dalton. (He didn’t get an on-screen graphic.) Dalton hit a clothesline and a suplex, then a frogsplash for the pin.

Big John Dalton defeated Cruz at 1:41.

* Casanova Colten Cage was interviewed backstage. He claims he’s been on a European tour. He is giving some Brian Christopher vibes, and he’s arrogant and cocky. He’ll be in action next week.

* Jonathan Gresham will be here on Nov. 30!

* Dangerous Diana Taylor, a blonde woman, boasted she is the leader of women’s wrestling in this locker room. She called out an opponent for a match.

* A video package aired of Aaron Roberts wrestling last week.

4. Aaron Roberts vs. Tim Bosby for the Memphis Wrestling Heritage Title. How big is Roberts? Cagematch.net lists him at 6’2″ and 419 pounds! Bosby reminds me of former WWE wrestler Jason Jordan and he wore an amateur-style singlet. Roberts carried the belt on his shoulders; I don’t think it would fit around his waist. Bosby attacked him on the floor and I started my stopwatch at first contact, as they continued to brawl at ringside. After a commercial break, they got in the ring and the bell sounded to officially begin at 1:20. Roberts dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Bosby ducked a discus clothesline and Bosby hit a German Suplex.

Bosby applied an ankle lock, but Roberts reached the ropes. Roberts hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 5:00. Bosby hit a drop-toe-hold and again applied the ankle lock. Roberts grabbed his title belt and struck Bosby in the head with it. The ref, of course, missed this. Roberts hit a stiff clothesline for the pin. NO mention was made of Roberts receiving his WWE ID contract, which was disappointing.

Aaron Roberts defeated Tim Bosby to retain the Memphis Wrestling Heritage Title at 7:42 (or about 6:20 official time.)

Final Thoughts: Well, I tuned in for a ‘scouting report’ on the latest WWE ID signing. Roberts is big, and while I compared him to BEEF, I also will compare him to a young, surly Trevor Murdoch when he first debuted in WWE. So, if WWE is looking for an agile big man, I guess he fits the bill, but they also shouldn’t make the mistake of having him drop so much weight that he becomes ‘just another wrestler.’ Bosby was solid in the main event. Admittedly, no one else on this show jumped out at me.