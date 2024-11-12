WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The card for the Thanksgiving weekend event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held Saturday, November 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.

-Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and one TBA vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and one TBA in a WarGames match

-Gunther vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: WWE has confirmed that the WarGames match will be five-on-five, but they are playing up the mystery of the fifth members of each team. My live review of Survivor Series will be available as the show streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).