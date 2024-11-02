NXT Level Up results (11/1): O’Connor’s review of Oro Mensah vs. Niko Vance, Carlee Bright vs. Lainey Reid

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 142)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 1, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Carlee Bright made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Carlee Bright vs. Lainey Reid. Reid powered Bright to the mat as the bell rang and attempted an armdrag but Bright rolled through and eventually dropped Reid with a dropkick. Bright attempted a rope assisted leapfrog but Reid caught Bright and dropped her face first across the top turnbuckle to take control.

Both women exchanged near falls until Reid dropped Bright to the canvas once more before applying a chinlock. Bright escaped and rocked Reid with punches and a corner headscissors. Bright rocked Reid with a Codebreaker and looked to finish, but Reid grabbed a handful of hair and nailed Bright with a knee and a flipping facebuster style move for the win.

Lainey Reid defeated Carlee Bright via pinfall in 6:35.

The commentary team hyped Oro Mensah vs. Niko Vance as the main event for after the break…[c]

2. Oro Mensah vs. Niko Vance. Vance threw Mensah around the ring in the early minutes but Mensah used his acrobatic ability to send Vance to the apron and rock him with a flying front kick which allowed Mensah a brief comeback before being cutoff by Vance once more. Vance worked on the leg of Mensah and hit a scoop slam for a near fall before continuing to work on the leg overwhelming Mensah.

Mensah looked for a moonsault but landed on the injured leg which allowed Vance another opening to wear down Mensah. Mensah made his way back to his feet chopping and striking Vance and driving Vance face first into the top turnbuckle before dropping the big man with a single leg springboard dropkick. Vance rallied and went to the top rope but Mensah cut Vance off and kicked him off the top and followed up with the cartwheel kick in the corner for the victory.

Oro Mensah defeated Niko Vance via pinfall in 7:42.

John’s Ramblings: A quick 20-minute edition as a precursor to Crown Jewel and it was another enjoyable show this week. As a two match card, it is easy enough to check out the whole show but if you need a recommendation the women’s opener is one to watch.