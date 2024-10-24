10/24 Flashback – Dot Net Flagship (15 Yrs Ago – 10/22/2009): Nigel McGuinness not going to WWE, Danielson staying in WWE, Russo facing criticism, WWE Bragging Rights predictions, Waltman death rumors, Machido-Shogun

CategoriesDot Net Audio Flashbacks Free Dot Net Podcasts PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Today we present the Dot Net Weekly flagship podcast from 15 years ago this week (10/22/2009) featuring Jason Powell and Rich Twilling discussing a variety of topics including the rumors of Sean Waltman’s death, Nigel McGuinness staying in TNA and Bryan Danielson staying in WWE, Vince Russo criticism for leaning on gimmick matches and turns too often, Ken Anderson’s future, Ultimate X, WWE Bragging Rights predictions, some UFC talk headed into the Machida-Shogun fight, some NFL Minnesota Vikings talk, and other conversation points.

Click HERE to listen for free.

VIP Members, click HERE for the ad-free version.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/