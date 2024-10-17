GCW is returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

GCW announced that it will return to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on Sunday, January 19, 2025. The event is dubbed “The People vs. GCW” and will stream live on Triller+.

Powell’s POV: The video package (see below) released by GCW for the event essentially acknowledges that the first GCW event “The Wrld on GCW” held at the Hammerstein back on January 23, 2022 did not live up to fan expectations. It’s an interesting marketing strategy and I appreciate the honesty. There is a pre-sale for the show tonight on the GCW Patreon page at 4CT/5ET, and the general sale starts on Friday morning at 9CT/10ET via Ticketmaster.