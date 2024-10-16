WWE Speed – Sheamus vs. Giovanni Vinci

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Sheamus vs. Giovanni Vinci in a quarterfinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! @WWESheamus and @VinciWWE go head-to-head to see who will move one step closer to the #WWESpeed Championship. Who will punch their ticket to the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament Quarterfinals? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DJVtJbFAWF — WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2024

Powell’s POV: Sheamus won the match and will face the winner of next week’s Bron Breakker vs. Cruz Del Toro match in the semifinals. The other side of the bracket has Dragon Lee vs. Tavion Heights and Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne. WWE Speed streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media.