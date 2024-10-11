AJ Styles injury update

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AJ Styles suffered a legitimate foot injury during last week’s WWE Smackdown match with Carmelo Hayes. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that Styles suffered a mid-foot ligament sprain while performing a ushigoroshi.

Powell’s POV: The injury requires an MRI scan, but it’s unclear whether whether Styles has undergone the MRI or what the results showed if he has. The story also states that the plan is for Styles to do a farewell tour or a retirement tease. Here’s hoping the MRI scan provides good news.