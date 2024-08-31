NXT Level Up results (8/30): O’Connor’s review of Cutler James vs. Wolfgang, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 133)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed August 30, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon. Walker and Connors started the match. Walker powered Connors down to the mat early before Connors tagged in Dixon and Walker brought in Ledger. Dixon looked for a sunset flip but Ledger was un phased and dropped Dixon with power moves. Walker and Ledger looked for a double team but Connors made the save.

Dixon chopped the chest of Ledger and dropped him with a clothesline for a near fall. Dixon tagged in Connors as Ledger rallied and eventually made the hot tag to Walker. Walker rocked both Dixon and Connors with splashes in the corner and dropped Connors with a flying elbow. Walker nailed Dixon with a black hole slam and followed up with the battering ram with the assist from Ledger for the victory.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon via pinfall in 5:58.

The commentary team hyped Cutler James vs. Wolfgang as the main event for after the break…[c]

2. Cutler James vs. Wolfgang. The rest of Gallus briefly accompanied Wolfgang to the stage before returning to the back. There was an early stalemate as the opening bell rang until James began to work on the arm of Wolfgang and dropped him for a two count. Wolfgang kicked James off and rolled to ringside. James followed Wolfy to the outside but Wolfgang drove James into the ring apron to take control.

Back in the ring, a rib breaker saw Wolfgang remain in control until James responded with a vertical suplex. James looked to finish but Wolfgang racked the eyes and speared James down to the canvas. Wolfgang quickly followed up and hit the Swanton from the top rope to the back of James for the win.

Wolfgang defeated Cutler James via pinfall in 5:41.

John’s Ramblings: Another easy to digest episode this week, with the main event being the highlight. It won’t change your life but if you only have time to check out one match on this busy weekend of wrestling before ‘Bash in Berlin’ and ‘NXT No Mercy’ make it Cutler James against Wolfgang.