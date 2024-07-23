NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Al Perez, Sonny Siaki, Perro Aguayo Jr.

What's happening...

July 23, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs in a No DQ match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT finished with an A grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Al Perez is 64.

-Sonny Siaki is 50.

-Perro Aguayo Jr. (a/k/a Perro Aguayo Ramirez) was born on July 23, 1979. He died while in the ring during a match in Mexico. His death was caused by cardiac arrest due to a stroke caused by three fractured vertebrae.

