WWE Raw in Ottawa, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Thunderbolt Patterson, Luke Hawx, Ludwig Kaiser, Allan Funk, Richie Steamboat, Josh Woods, Lars Sullivan, Vincent J McMahon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre. The features the fallout from Saturday’s Money in the Bank event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. My Q&A audio show will return on Monday.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Ottawa, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Calgary, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Worcester. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Thunderbolt Patterson (Claude Patterson) is 83 today.

-Luke Hawx (Oren Hawxhurst) is 43 today.

-Ludwig Kaiser (Marcel Barthel) turned 34 today.

-Allan Funk turned 53 on Sunday. He worked as Kwee Wee in WCW.

-Richie Steamboat (Richard Blood Jr.) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Josh Woods turned 37 on Sunday.

-Former WWE wrestler Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) turned 36 on Saturday.

-Vincent James McMahon was born on July 6, 1914. The father of Vincent Kennedy McMahon died at age 69 from pancreatic cancer on May 24, 1984.