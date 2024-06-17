MLW Underground now available on MLW YouTube Pass

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday to announce that MLW Underground season one is now available via MLW YouTube Pass.

New York, NY – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is thrilled to announce that fans can now experience the adrenaline-pumping action of MLW Underground Wrestling Season 1, streaming worldwide for the first time ever, exclusively on MLW’s YouTube Pass.

This highly anticipated release invites fans to journey back to the underground and relive some of the most intense wrestling showdowns in MLW history.

The first episode of MLW Underground Wrestling is available to stream now, with a new episode being released every week, exclusive to YouTube Pass members. Join the MLW YouTube Pass for just $7.99 a month to unlock access to MLW Underground, the entire MLW Fusion library, exclusive content, and more.

Originally airing in 2023 on REELZ, MLW Underground Wrestling features an electrifying mix of world-class fighters engaged in some of the wildest encounters ever seen in MLW. Underground showcases the raw, unfiltered talent and energy that MLW is known for, and now fans worldwide can to dive into the action-packed world of MLW Underground Wrestling.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to experience MLW Underground Wrestling. Subscribe to MLW’s YouTube Pass today and be part of the excitement as each thrilling episode unfolds.

For more information and to subscribe, visit: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCNL6Rxxy- LtEdwH3YPbVS2g/join.

Journey back to the underground and witness the excitement unfold with MLW’s YouTube Pass now.

Powell’s POV: MLW has bounced everywhere from being free on YouTube to Reelz to TrillerTV and now back to YouTube on a pay tier. It will be interesting to see how the company does with this new format.