WWE Speed – Andrade vs. Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the WWE Speed Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Andrade vs. Tommaso Ciampa in the finals of the latest four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@AndradeElIdolo squares off against @CiampaWWE! Who will leave victorious? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YQc37zJi5U
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2024
Powell’s POV: Andrade advanced and will challenge Ricochet for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship on Friday. There was no mention of Ricochet’s injury angle from Raw. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media (and Fridays at the same time for championship matches).
