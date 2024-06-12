WWE Speed – Andrade vs. Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the WWE Speed Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Andrade vs. Tommaso Ciampa in the finals of the latest four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.



Powell’s POV: Andrade advanced and will challenge Ricochet for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship on Friday. There was no mention of Ricochet’s injury angle from Raw. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media (and Fridays at the same time for championship matches).